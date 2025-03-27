Wave Wrap Regular Season this Weekend against Red Hot St. Louis Ambush

March 27, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

The 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave wrap the regular season this weekend with an away / home series against a team the St. Louis Ambush.

"They took it to us the last time we played them in their building," exclaimed Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "They (St. Louis) are full of confidence and every game; every point matters to them right now. We're expecting an intense setting Friday at the Family."

The Milwaukee Wave secured their spot in the MASL Ron Newman Cup Playoffs with a win last Friday against Baltimore and then returned Sunday to put a 14-2 hurting on the Texas Outlaws.

The Ambush is red-hot and comes into the weekend on a 4-game winning streak. They are still fighting for a spot in the postseason.

"If we look at the playoff situation; one and two are set with San Diego and Chihuahua," said Oliviero. "But then you look at the matchups from three through six and it just depends who shows up on the day; all pretty equal teams. So our focus is on getting healthy, finding our rhythm these last two games and taking to the Ambush."

Milwaukee Wave at St. Louis Ambush

Friday, March 28 - 7:05pm - The Family Arena.

Watch the game LIVE! and for FREE! via MASLtv on YouTube.

Milwaukee Wave vs. St. Louis Ambush

Sunday, March 30 - 5:05pm - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Wave fans, this is YOUR NIGHT! We're celebrating YOU - the loudest, proudest fans in all of sports during our FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT! We'll also be honoring a Wave legend, #21 Giuliano Oliviero, when we raise his number to the rafters!

Learn more and get tickets at MilwaukeeWave.com.

