Capelli Sport to Become the Official Apparel and Equipment Supplier for MASL

March 27, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







Capelli Sport and Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) are proud to announce a continued partnership through 2027. The integrated alliances bring together the latest in premium sportswear and apparel with the high-paced action of indoor soccer and its fanbase.

Capelli Sport will be the preferred uniform supplier and exclusive apparel and on-field equipment partner of the MASL. In addition, Capelli Sport will continue to be the title sponsor for the Major Arena Soccer League Combine, All Star Game, and Ron Newman Cup Finals. The deal will run for two years, through the 2026-27 season, which includes uniforms for the entire organization, including recreation and travel teams, as well as apparel for coaches and select staff.

Fans will be able to purchase MASL apparel later this summer on the all-new MASL on-line store through Capelli Sport.

MASL Commissioner, Keith Tozer said:

"Capelli is a great supporter of the MASL and we are proud to have them as our official uniform and apparel provider. Having professional, high-quality gear for our players and coaches and now our fans too is an exciting milestone in the evolution of our league and we look forward to the continued partnership."

Capelli Sport President & CEO, George Altirs said:

"This expanded agreement reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality apparel and equipment while enhancing the overall experience for athletes, coaches, and fans. We look forward to building on our success together and helping to elevate the league to new heights."

The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) represents the highest level of professional indoor soccer in the world. Founded in 2008, MASL features 12 teams across North America, with players from over 50 countries. The league has expanded with MASL 2 (M2) and MASL Women (M-W), further growing the indoor game. Known for its fast-paced action and electric atmosphere, MASL delivers high-level entertainment at a family-friendly cost, making it a key player in the North American sports market.

Capelli Sport Director of US Pro/Am & League Partnerships, Andrew Ross said:

"Capelli Sport is proud to expand our partnership with the MASL, building on the strong foundation we've established over the years. We've been honored to support key MASL events like the Combine, All-Star Game, and Ron Newman Cup Finals, and now, with this all-encompassing partnership, we're excited to grow the Capelli Sport presence in the league. MASL continues to elevate the sport of indoor soccer, and we look forward to growing together and delivering the best for players, coaches and fans alike."

