Tega Ikoba Named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 20

July 29, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

PORTLAND, Ore.  - Timbers forward Tega Ikoba has been named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 20, the league announced today. Ikoba notched a hat trick in T2's 5-2 win against Sporting KC II on Thursday, July 25.

Ikoba, 20, registered the first multi-goal performance of his professional career. He also became the second player in T2's MLS NEXT Pro era to net a hat trick with his three-goal outburst Thursday night. Scoring with his head (23'), from a volley (52') and off a rebound (54'), the first team forward brought his career goal tally to 10 across MLS and MLS NEXT Pro play. In addition to his three goals, Ikoba also won a match-high seven duels while drawing five fouls.

Timbers2 will return to action on the road against The Town FC at 5pm PT on Sunday, Aug. 4 at PayPal Park in San Jose, California. The match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass  on the Apple TV app.

