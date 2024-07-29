Toronto FC II Edges New York Red Bulls II

July 29, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC (6W-8L-3T, 21 points) edged out the visiting New York Red Bulls (7W-8L-4T, 28 points) by a 4-3 scoreline in a seven-goal thriller at York Lions Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

For the first time this season, TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini named an unchanged starting eleven from the side that took on FC Cincinnati 2 at York Lions Stadium a fortnight ago.

The opening half's best goalscoring chances fell to the hosts and TFC II capitalized to open the scoring when Nathaniel Edwards' blocked shot was cleverly volleyed home by Hassan Ayari in the 12th minute.

The Young Reds doubled their advantage in the 39th minute when a swift 3-v-2 breakaway resulted in Julian Altobelli picking up Nathaniel Edwards' pass and making no mistake with a smart finish into the roof of the net. The goal marked the captain's fifth goal contribution of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign and with his 13th career goal for TFC II, Altobelli moved into third outright in the club's all-time goalscorers list.

Twelve minutes after the interval, Hassan Ayari scored his second goal of the afternoon when an intricate passing sequence from a throw-in led to the Tunisian midfielder receiving Lucas Olguin's pass and unleashing an unstoppable left-footed finesse shot from outside the box beyond New York's Aidan Stokes in goal. The 57th minute strike marked Ayari's first career brace for Toronto FC II since signing in April 2024.

New York Red Bulls II pulled one back through Juan Gutierrez's volley from Mohammed Sofo's corner in the 63rd minute.

TFC II then restored the three-goal lead when a wonderful team move was capped off by Lucas Olguin picking out Markus Cimermancic's clever movement in the box before the Canadian midfielder curled home his side's fourth goal of the affair. The 75th minute goal also marked the first time midfielder Lucas Olguin recorded a pair of assists in a single match in his TFC II career.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men when Aiden Jarvis was shown a direct red card after the defender pulled down Jesús Batiz in the penalty area denying the goalscoring opportunity. Hassan Ayari stepped up but was unable to complete his first hat-trick with the Young Reds when his effort from the spot was saved by Red Bulls goalkeeper Aidan Stokes in the 83rd minute.

New York Red Bulls II battled hard to give the hosts and the home faithful in Toronto a late scare with two quick-fire goals through Dylan Sullivan in the 87th minute and Tanner Rosborough just 75 second later.

Toronto FC II, however, showcased strong defensive resolve to hold off the visitors and ultimately triumphed 4-3 in the seven-goal thriller, with Markus Cimermancic's 75th minute goal standing as the afternoon's game-winner at York Lions Stadium.

The Young Reds hit the road next to face Chattanooga FC on Saturday, August 3. Kick-off from Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and will be available to watch globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Hassan Ayari 12' 

TOR - Julian Altobelli 39'  (Nathaniel Edwards)

TOR - Hassan Ayari 57'  (Lucas Olguin)

RBNY - Juan Gutierrez 63'  (Mohammed Sofo)

TOR - Markus Cimermancic 75'  (Lucas Olguin)

RBNY - Dylan Sullivan 87'  (Frank Ssebufu)

RBNY - Tanner Rosborough 89'  (Frank Ssebufu)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

RBNY - Bento Estrela 51' (caution)  

TOR - Julian Altobelli 54' (caution)  

RBNY - Curtis Ofori 60' (caution)  

RBNY - Juan Gutierrez 79' (caution)  

RBNY - Aiden Jarvis 82' (ejection)  

TOR - Adisa De Rosario 90+3' (caution)  

TOR - Charlie Staniland 90+4' (caution)  

LINEUPS 

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic, Mark Fisher, Ythallo, Markus Cimermancic; Nathaniel Edwards, Charlie Staniland, Lucas Olguin, Jesús Batiz; Julian Altobelli (C) (Charlie Sharp 78'), Hassan Ayari (Matthew Catavolo 84')

Substitutes Not Used: Abraham Rodriguez, Kundai Mawoko, Elijah Roche, Luca Accettola, Kristjan Fortier

NEW YORK RED BULLS II - Aidan Stokes; Juan Gutierrez, Aidan O'Connor (C), Jair Collahuazo (Dylan Sullivan 46'), Curtis Ofori (Matthew Dos Santos 80'); Malick Dembele (Frank Ssebufu 62'), Aiden Jarvis, Bento Estrela (Adri Mehmeti 62'), Ibrahim Kasule; Mohammed Sofo (Davi Alexandre 89'), Tanner Rosborough

Substitutes Not Used: Alan Rutkowski, Jeffey Bryjak

MEDIA NOTES

Hassan Ayari scored his first brace for Toronto FC II.

Lucas Olguin recorded two assists in a single match for the first time in his TFC II career.

With his 13th career goal for Toronto FC II, Julian Altobelli moves into third outright in the club's all-time goalscorers list.

