Huntsville City FC Update
July 29, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will play Crown Legacy FC for the third time this season on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. CT at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews. Fans can watch the match at the club's official watch party at Yellowhammer Brewing (2600 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville, AL 35805).
After reaching last season's inaugural Leagues Cup Final, parent club Nashville Soccer Club will kick off its Leagues Cup 2024 campaign when it hosts Liga MX side Mazatlán F.C. at GEODIS Park in its first match of the Group Stage on Wednesday, July 31 at 8 p.m. CT. The match will mark the sideline debut of Head Coach B.J. Callaghan.
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
Huntsville City FC at Crown Legacy FC (Sunday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. CT)
MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app
MEDIA NOTES:
Huntsville City FC:
will play Crown Legacy FC for the third time this season
drew 1-1 against Crown Legacy FC on April 13
won 4-2 against Crown Legacy FC on June 8
is 2W-1L-2D, 1SOW all-time against Crown Legacy FC
is 2W-1L-2D, 1SOW all-time in August
Forster Ajago
leads the team in goals (six)
has been named to the Nashville SC Leagues Cup 2024 roster
Jony Bolaños
leads the team in assists (five), shots on goal (16), and minutes played (1,579)
has started every match this season
was named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 13 for his performance against Crown Legacy FC on June 8
Fernando Ciceron has been named to the Nashville SC Leagues Cup 2024 roster
Bryan Dowd has been named to the Nashville SC Leagues Cup 2024 roster
Isaiah Jones has been named to the Nashville SC Leagues Cup 2024 roster
Jordan Knight has been named to the Nashville SC Leagues Cup 2024 roster
Ben Martino has been named to the Nashville SC Leagues Cup 2024 roster
Woobens Pacius has been named to the Nashville SC Leagues Cup 2024 roster
Adem Sipić has been named to the Nashville SC Leagues Cup 2024 roster
Joey Skinner
made his 35th appearance all-time for Huntsville City FC on July 27 vs. Atlanta United 2
has been named to the Nashville SC Leagues Cup 2024 roster
Ollie Wright scored his second goal of the season on July 27 vs. Atlanta United 2
