Huntsville City FC Update

July 29, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will play Crown Legacy FC for the third time this season on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. CT at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews. Fans can watch the match at the club's official watch party at Yellowhammer Brewing (2600 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville, AL 35805).

After reaching last season's inaugural Leagues Cup Final, parent club Nashville Soccer Club will kick off its Leagues Cup 2024 campaign when it hosts Liga MX side Mazatlán F.C. at GEODIS Park in its first match of the Group Stage on Wednesday, July 31 at 8 p.m. CT. The match will mark the sideline debut of Head Coach B.J. Callaghan.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Huntsville City FC at Crown Legacy FC (Sunday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

MEDIA NOTES:

Huntsville City FC:

will play Crown Legacy FC for the third time this season

drew 1-1 against Crown Legacy FC on April 13

won 4-2 against Crown Legacy FC on June 8

is 2W-1L-2D, 1SOW all-time against Crown Legacy FC

is 2W-1L-2D, 1SOW all-time in August

Forster Ajago

leads the team in goals (six)

has been named to the Nashville SC Leagues Cup 2024 roster

Jony Bolaños

leads the team in assists (five), shots on goal (16), and minutes played (1,579)

has started every match this season

was named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 13 for his performance against Crown Legacy FC on June 8

Fernando Ciceron has been named to the Nashville SC Leagues Cup 2024 roster

Bryan Dowd has been named to the Nashville SC Leagues Cup 2024 roster

Isaiah Jones has been named to the Nashville SC Leagues Cup 2024 roster

Jordan Knight has been named to the Nashville SC Leagues Cup 2024 roster

Ben Martino has been named to the Nashville SC Leagues Cup 2024 roster

Woobens Pacius has been named to the Nashville SC Leagues Cup 2024 roster

Adem Sipić has been named to the Nashville SC Leagues Cup 2024 roster

Joey Skinner

made his 35th appearance all-time for Huntsville City FC on July 27 vs. Atlanta United 2

has been named to the Nashville SC Leagues Cup 2024 roster

Ollie Wright scored his second goal of the season on July 27 vs. Atlanta United 2

