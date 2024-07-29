Real Monarchs Draw 1-1 with Vancouver, Claim Second Point in Shootout

July 29, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs (4-10-4, 11th West) came back from and early goal with a late equalizer to send the match to a shootout, Ilijah Paul and Tommy Silva the heroes as SLC emerged victorious to claim a second point with a thrilling 9-8 shootout performance.

In a match that saw both teams combine for only five shots on target through 90 minutes, an early mistake leading to goal in the fourth minute seemed like it would prove to be the difference for Real Monarchs. Despite the shaky start, a dominant second half capped off by an electrifying late equalizer by Paul sent the teams to a shootout with a third point up for grabs. Notably, a last-minute scuffle between the teams saw two Monarchs players, including goalkeeper Fernando Delgado, dismissed from play, leaving SLC with only nine men and no traditional goalkeeper going into the shootout.

With each squad missing one of their first two shots, they would go on to slot home 15 consecutive goals before the Vancouver player attempted to lift his shot over Paul, his attempt connecting with the woodwork and clattering back into play for a miss. With a point on the line in a sudden death scenario, Silva, who missed the first attempt, stepped up with a clinical strike to redeem himself and his squad as the team mobbed him and Paul in celebration.

On paper, SLC was in total control of the match, easily controlling possession, outshooting Vancouver by a factor of 10 (20-2) and nearly doubling the Whitecaps in passing (518-275). The timely substitutions of Manager Mark Lowry proved crucial as Silva and Paul were both second-half entrants to the affair, other impactful second half subs included Matthew Bell and Bertin Jacquesson, the pair combining for four shots in 59 minutes. The 1-1 finish marks a third consecutive draw for Real Monarchs, bolstering the team's 4-4-2 record when playing in the Beehive State this season.

A highlight in the back, CB Erik Holt led the match with 85 passes (94.4%) alongside CB Zack Farnsworth (79 P, 91.9%) and MF Noel Caliskan (72 P, 96%). Following the match, Captain Keller Storlie, alongside Farnsworth and Caliskan, all rank in the top 12 in completed passes in all of MLS NEXT Pro. Real Monarchs now looks forward to a road matchup with LAFC2 on Sunday, August 4, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. MT.

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SLC - 4' - Nicolas Chateau (Cyprian Kachwele): RSL was on the back foot early, conceding just four minutes into the affair when an errant pass from the RSL back line was intercepted during buildup play by Cyprian Kachwele. Taking advantage of the quick counter, Kachwele immediately passed to Micolas Chateau in the center of the box for an easy right-footed finish.

SLC - 80' - Ilijah Paul (Tommy Silva): With the momentum in hand and fresh legs all over the pitch, Real Monarchs pushed for the equalizer as they passed to the left side of the attacking third. Beating his defender with pure pace and technical dribbling down the left wing, Tommy Silva whipped it into the box for the run of Ilijah Paul whistling into the box. As he and his defender elevated to contest the perfectly-weighted cross, Paul used his 6'0'' frame to box out the defender and go up for the acrobatic finish, smashing it into the back of the net at point-blank range.

SHOOTOUT RESULTS -

VAN: Mhali Gherasimencov - Goal

SLC: Tommy Silva - Saved

VAN: Buster Sjoberg - Missed

SLC: Bertin Jacquesson - Goal

VAN: Nicolas Chateau - Goal

SLC: Noel Caliskan - Goal

VAN: Malek Mehri - Goal

SLC: Ilijah Paul - Goal

VAN: Malcolm Simmons - Goal

SLC: Keller Storlie - Goal

VAN: Mateo Clark - Goal

SLC: Matthew Bell - Goal

VAN: David Ajagbe - Goal

SLC: Beni Redzic - Goal

VAN: Elijah Bean - Goal

SLC: Erik Holt - Goal

VAN: Max Anchor - Goal

SLC: Zack Farnsworth - Goal

VAN: Mhali Gherasimencov - Missed

SLC: TOMMY SILVA - GOAL

LINEUPS -

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Aiden Hezarkhani (Ilijah Paul, 46); Owen Anderson; Omar Marquez (Bertin Jacquesson, 76); Daron Iskendarian (Matthew Bell, 46); Griffin Dillon (Beni Redzic, 76); Noel Caliskan; Keller Storlie ©; Erik Holt; Zackery Farnsworth; Omar Alba (Tommy Silva, 46); Fernando Delgado

Subs not used: Luca Moisa, Bobby Pierre, Slade Hall, Izahi Amparo

Vancouver Whitecaps 2 (4-2-3-1): Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau ©; Cyprian Kachwele (David Ajagbe, 61); Mateo Clark; Liam Mackenzie (Malcolm Simmons, 61); Luca Chen; Malek Mehri; Joshua Ndakala (Buster Sjoberg, 90+6); Dembo Saidykhan; Sahai Williams (Elijah Bean, 74); Aidan Fong (Mhali Gherasimencov, 61); Max Anchor

Subs not used: Alexander Milosevic

Stats Summary: SLC / VAN

Shots: 20 / 2

Shots on Goal: 3 / 2

Saves: 1 / 2

Corner Kicks: 11 / 0

Fouls: 9 / 8

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Griffin Dillon (Yellow Card, 28'), Owen Anderson (Red Card, 90'+4'), Fernando Delgado (Red Card, 90'+4') 9 total fouls

VAN: Elijah Bean (Yellow Card, 85'), Mateo Clark (Yellow Card, 90'+4'), Nicolas Fleuria Chateau (Yellow Card, 90'+5') 8 total fouls

