FC Cincinnati 2 Named MLS NEXT Pro Team of the Matchweek

July 29, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 have been named Team of the Matchweek for Matchweek 20 following their 5-0 win over Chicago Fire FC II Sunday night, the league announced today. The weekly honor is the second time this season that the Orange and Blue have been named Team of the Matchweek.

The Orange and Blue put on a show at Scudamore Field against third place Chicago to move into first place in the Eastern Conference. Five different FC Cincinnati 2 players were on the scoresheet, including Moises Tablante's 62nd minute strike which has been nominated for Goal of the Matchweek.

Kenji Mboma Dem, Stefan Chirila, Guilherme Santos and Ben Stitz rounded out the scoring on the night for the Orange and Blue. Cincinnati's five goals tied a club record for the most goals in a single match and marked the third time the Orange and Blue have hit the five-goal mark (Orlando City B, May 29, 2022; New England Revolution II, 2023).

Cincinnati's 22 shots against Chicago set a single-match record for the club with Stefan Chirila, who scored his sixth goal of the season, leading the way with six shots. Seven players from FC Cincinnati 2 registered multiple shot attempts on the night.

The Orange Blue held Fire II to just four shots, another single-match record, with Juan Machado, Brian Schaefer and Gaël Gibert leading the way to the club's fourth shutout performance of the year. Hunter Morse earned his first clean sheet of the year in the process.

FC Cincinnati 2 and Philadelphia Union II, tied on 38 points entering Matchweek 21, square off on Friday, August 2, at Subaru Park at 3 p.m. ET in the third and final meeting of the season. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

