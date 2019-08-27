Ted DiBiase Headlines Wrestling Night

August 27, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to announce that "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase will headline Wrestling Night on Saturday evening at Nymeo Field. DiBiase takes the place of Jake Roberts, who is unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts. A prominent figure in the WWE and WWF, DiBiase was elected to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010.

Known for his diabolical laugh and his "Million Dollar Dream" sleeper hold, DiBiase will participate in a Meet and Greet and autograph session on Saturday, August 31 starting at 5 p.m. The Keys play a double header against the Potomac Nationals starting at 4 p.m. that afternoon, with gates opening at 3 p.m. DiBiase will arrive in the middle of the first game and stay from 5-7 p.m. to greet fans.

The other homestand promotions remain the same throughout the final homestand. Fans can enjoy the annual Art in the Park Game on Friday, August 30 where the Keys players and coaches will wear special jerseys designed by local artist, Gary Erskine. These jerseys can be bid on via the Livesource App, with proceeds going to the Frederick Arts Council. Fans can also bid on autographed baseballs designed by Keys players and staff.

The penultimate game of the regular season begins on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. with a pre-game Guns and Hoses Softball Game from 3-5 p.m. Youngsters are also encouraged to come out for a Baby Shark Picnic. For $15, young fans receive a general admission ticket, hot dog, chips and drink and can visit with Baby Shark and Left Shark (who appeared in Katy Perry's Super Bowl Halftime Performance). To book a package, fans can call 301-815-9900.

After the game (starting at 6:00 p.m.) it is the final fireworks show of the season, while it is also the last Sunday Funday of the year presented by Dogtopia of Frederick. Fans can have a catch in the outfield and get autographs from select players from 5:00-5:30 p.m.

Things wrap up on Monday at noon with Fan Appreciation Day. Gates open at 11:00 a.m. and Keys fans will all receive a raffle ticket upon entry in the ballpark with a chance to win great prizes including memorabilia from the regular season and all-star game.

Preparations for the 2020 Frederick Keys season are already underway. To stay up to date about promotions and events, fans can visit frederickkeys.com.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.