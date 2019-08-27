Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (August 27 vs. Salem)

For the first time ever, Winston-Salem will host a 336 Counts Community Day on Tuesday, during which every aspect of the game will focus on the team's 336 connection. First pitch against the Red Sox is set for 3:36 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (30-32, 68-58) vs. Salem Red Sox (36-27, 61-69)

RHP Jorgan Cavanerio (8-2, 3.03 ERA) vs. RHP Thaddeus Ward (3-3, 2.36 ERA)

3:36 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #127 (Home Game #63)

RED SOX SHUT OUT DASH IN OPENER

The Dash were held to just two hits on Monday night, as the Salem Red Sox claimed a 4-0 victory at BB&T Ballpark. Winston-Salem has now been held without a run for 27 straight full innings. On the mound, Salem benefitted from a fantastic start by Jhonathan Diaz. The left-hander began the game with five straight hitless innings, and he racked up five strikeouts against two walks. In relief of Diaz, Zach Schellenger and Rio Gomez combined to pitch three hitless frames to end the ballgame.

TOUGH HISTORY FOR A GOOD OFFENSE

Winston-Salem has been shut out three consecutive times for the first time in the Dash era (2009-present). Winston-Salem last scored in the 10th inning at Potomac on Friday when they scored five runs in a 9-4, extra-inning win. Despite this fact, the Dash are in the top five in the Carolina League in batting average (5th, .249), on-base percentage (4th, .329) and slugging percentage (2nd,. 377). Winston is also third in runs scored (555).

WALKER, REMILLARD NAMED ALL-STARS

Steele Walker and former Dash utility infielder Zach Remillard earned CL Year-End All-Star honors, the league office announced on Thursday. Walker has won CL Player of the Week on two separate occasions this season (June 10-16 and July 29-August 4), and hit for the third cycle in Dash history on June 14 at Carolina. Before his promotion to Double-A Birmingham on July 31, Remillard was one of the most consistent players in the league. The former Coastal Carolina star led Winston-Salem with a .289 batting average.

WALKING ALL OVER CL PITCHING

Walker has been a steady presence at the top of the lineup. Over his last 23 games played, Walker is 32-for-93 with two homers, eight doubles, a triple and 15 runs. Rated the sixth-best prospect in the White Sox system per MLB Pipeline, Walker ranks fourth in the CL with a 130 WRC+. Against right-handed pitchers, Walker is posting a .301/.388/.474 batting line with seven homers.

A THIRD STOP FOR CAVANERIO

Right-hander Jorgan Cavanerio will make his 18th start as a White Sox farmhand on Tuesday. The Venezuela native was signed by the White Sox as a minor league free agent on May 10 after he was released by the Seattle Mariners. Prior to joining the Dash, Cavanerio pitched for Double-A Arkansas in Seattle's system, going 2-0 with a 7.88 ERA in seven outings. Cavanerio has also pitched in the Marlins system during his time in Minor League Baseball, signing with them when they were the Florida Marlins in 2011. The Dash are 11-6 in Cavanerio's starts. In 11 second-half starts, Cavanerio is 5-2 with a 2.89 ERA.

ELIMINATION IS DOWN TO THREE

After dropping three straight games, Winston-Salem sits five games back of Fayetteville for the second-half Southern Division title with seven games remaining on its schedule. Prior to dropping three straight, Winston-Salem had won eight out of its last 10 games. Despite that fact, the Dash's elimination number is now at three, meaning any combination of Dash losses and Woodpeckers wins that total three will eliminate the Dash from postseason contention. This comes after finishing second in the first half with a 38-26 record.

NOT A LOT OF SEPARATION

Outside of six games, the Dash have only played contests in the second half where the margin of victory or defeat was four runs or less. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those 56 games:

One-run games: 6-14

Two-run games: 9-6

Three-run games: 8-4

Four-run games: 3-6

THE FIRST-ROUNDER IS HERE

Andrew Vaughn, who was picked by the Chicago White Sox out of the University of California-Berkeley with the third overall selection in the 2019 Draft, joined the Dash's roster on July 31. Vaughn was the 2018 Golden Spikes Award winner during his time with Cal.

Carolina League Stories from August 27, 2019

