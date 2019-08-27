Red Sox Drop Dash 5-1

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina - Kole Cottam homered as the Salem Red Sox bullpen stretched eight-plus innings for a 5-1 win over the Winston-Salem Dash Tuesday at BB&T Ballpark.

How it Happened

* The Red Sox attacked Jorgan Cavanerio in the first inning. Victor Acosta singled and Devlin Granberg doubled for a 1-0 lead.

* Thaddeus Ward was retired after two outs in the first inning after being hit by a comebacker.

* Devlin Granberg was hit by a pitch, Keith Curcio singled and the bases cleared when Kole Cottam smashed a home run and extend 4-0 over the Dash.

* Logan Browning twirled 4.1 innings of one-hit stretch relief.

* Salem knocked two-out 5-0 insurance in the eighth after Tanner Nishioka singled, stole second and came home on a single from Jagger Rusconi.

* Winston-Salem's lone run came with two outs in the ninth when Craig Dedelow homered to break up the shutout 5-1.

Standout Sox

* Logan Browning: 4.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K - W (2-1)

* Kole Cottam: 2-for-4, 3 RBI, HR

Noteworthy

* The win is the fifth-consecutive for Salem.

What's NextSalem Red Sox at Winston-Salem Dash, August 28, 2019. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST.

RHP Daniel Gonzalez vs LHP Konnor Pilkington

Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM

Watch: MiLB.TV

