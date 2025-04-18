Tarpons Take Advantage of 13 Walks in 14-9 Win Over Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons took advantage of 13 walks issued by St. Lucie Mets pitchers in a 14-9 win at Clover Park on Friday night. The six-game series is now tied 2-2.

The Tarpons opened up a 7-1 lead in the third inning when Roderick Arias hit a two-out grand slam. The Mets rallied back with five runs in the bottom of third to make it 7-6. Trace Willhoite belted a two-run double in the frame.

However, the Mets could not complete the comeback. Tampa scored three runs in the sixth inning against Christian Rodriguez to go back up 11-6. Again, the Mets answered in the bottom of the frame when Kevin Villavicencio and Colin Houck clobbered solo home runs to make it 11-8.

The Tarpons stretched the lead to 14-8 with three runs off Juan Arnaud in the top of the ninth. After back-to-back walks to start the inning, Juan Matheus clubbed a two-run double. He would later go on to score on an error.

Overall, five Mets pitchers combined to walk a season-high 13 batters. Six of the walked batters came around to score. Two walks came with the bases loaded. The only pitcher in the game who was spared a walk was Mets reliever Hunter Hodges, who pitched 2.0 brilliant perfect innings with five strikeouts.

Mets starter Matt Allan surrendered his first runs of the season. Allan struggled with his command and needed 31 pitches to navigate a two-run first inning. He departed at 1.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

Long reliever Channing Austin was charged with six runs on a six hits and three walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out four. Rodriguez walked four and gave up three runs in the sixth inning.

The Mets offense did produce nine runs on 10 hits. Trey Snyder went 2 for 4 with a double, single, walk, RBI and run. Villavicencio was 2 for 4 with the homer and a double. Jeremy Rodriguez also had two hits.

Tarpons reliever Jackson Fristoe got the win after holding the Mets to two runs over 4.0 innings.

Arias finished 1 for 3 with the grand slam, two walks, a hit-by-pitch, four RBI and two runs.

The Mets have lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

The Mets (6-7) and Tarpons (7-6) play the fifth game of their series at Clover Park on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. It's Scooby Doo Night at the ballpark. The Mets will wear Scooby Doo themed jerseys that will be autographed and auctioned off on stluciemets.com/auction with proceeds going to United Against Poverty. The postgame fireworks show has been cancelled due to dry conditions.

