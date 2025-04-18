Munoz Homers in Third Straight, Jays Outslug Flying Tigers

April 18, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays offense erupted to take down the Lakeland Flying Tigers 11-7 on Friday night at TD Ballpark in game four of a six-game series.

Dunedin's 11 hits, two home runs, and four extra-base hits all mark their second most in a contest this season. Eight different Blue Jays recorded a hit in the contest and five different players contributed an RBI. Dunedin pitchers fanned 13 Flying Tigers, their second most strikeouts in a game this season.

RHP Austin Cates (4.2 IP, 3 R, 3 H, BB, 7 K) struck out a career-high seven batters in a career-high 4.2 innings of work. Over his first 4.1 frames Cates did not allow a hit or run with six strikeouts, including retiring the first eight batters he faced. Cates induced 14 whiffs on 36 swings for a 39% whiff rate.

DH Yeuni Munoz (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB) opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the 1st inning and has left the yard in three straight games. Munoz has multiple hits in three straight games and is seven for his last 13 with three homers, seven RBI, six runs scored, and four extra-base hits over that span. Over his last nine games, Munoz has four home runs and 15 RBI. His four home runs this season lead the team and are T-1st in the Florida State League. Munoz's 14 RBI lead the team and are T-3rd in the FSL, and his seven extra-base hits are T-2nd. Munoz already has five more RBI in 10 games this season than he had in 34 games last year. Friday marked his fourth multi-hit game of the season and third multi-RBI game. Munoz's homer left the bat at 102 MPH, his ninth ball hit at 100+ MPH this season which is T-1st most on the team.

C Edward Duran (2-for-3, 2 RBI, R) recorded a pair of RBI on a 4th inning run scoring single and 6th inning sacrifice fly. Duran has a hit in four straight games and has multiple RBI in two straight contests. Friday marked Duran's third multi-RBI showcase of the season.

RF Yhoangel Aponte (1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R) launched a two-run homer in the 2nd inning for his first long ball of the season. Aponte's homer traveled 403 ft and left the bat at 102 MPH.

1B Peyton Powell (2-for-4, 2 R) tallied a pair of hits and pair of runs scored. Powell is five for his last ten with four runs and a walk over that span. Powell has hits in three straight games and has reached base in all five games played this season to begin his professional career.

