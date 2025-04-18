Stellar Pitching Leads Marauders to All-Around 6-1 Win Over Mussels

April 18, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Fort Myers, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders allowed just two hits in a dominant 6-1 victory over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Friday night at Hammond Stadium.

Bradenton carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the eighth, led by starter Matt Ager and reliever Victor Cabreja.

Ager finished his professional debut, tossing three scoreless innings while fanning three hitters.

Cabreja earned his first Single-A victory, tossing four scoreless innings with a season-high four strikeouts.

Hunter Furtado recorded the game's final six outs to secure the win.

Bradenton opened scoring early, after loading the bases in the top of the second. With one out, Solomon Maguire sent a chopper to first that drew an errant throw to the plate, allowing two to score.

The next hitter was Carlos Caro who rolled an RBI single to center to extend Bradenton's lead to 3-0.

After the Marauders added another in the seventh to make it 4-0, Derek Berg launched a solo shot to left in the top of the eighth to push the lead to five runs.

Fort Myers broke up the no hitter in the bottom of the eighth when Jose Rodriguez led off with a solo homer to left, that cut the deficit to 5-1.

In the top of the ninth, Bradenton pushed across one more run on an error to cap scoring at 6-1.

With the win, Bradenton evened the series at two games apiece and moved to 5-8 on the season, while Fort Myers fell to 6-7. The two return to Hammond Stadium tomorrow for game five of the series with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:50 on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

