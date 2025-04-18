Fort Myers Drops Second Consecutive Game, Falls 6-1 to Bradenton

FORT MYERS, Fla. - After winning the first two games of the series, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels lost their second straight contest to the Bradenton Marauders on Friday night at Hammond Stadium.

Right-hander Jason Doktorczyk (2-1) took the loss for Fort Myers (6-7) despite a 10-strikeout performance. Doktorczyk surrendered three unearned runs across five innings, while allowing four hits while not issuing a walk. The 10 strikeouts is a new season high for a Mussels' pitcher.

Bradenton (5-8) got on the board in the top of the second inning, scoring two runs on an error and getting another on an RBI single by Carlos Caro to take a 3-0 lead.

Major League rehabber Michael Tonkin was the first arm out of the Mussel bullpen, as he allowed an unearned run across two innings, while striking out three batters.

The Marauders plated another run in the seventh on the third Mussels' error of the night, making it 4-0.

An inning later, Bradenton first baseman Derek Berg hit a solo home run to left field, extending the lead to 5-0.

After being held hitless by Marauder pitching through the first seven innings, Fort Myers finally got on the board in the eighth. Leading off the inning, Jose Rodriguez hit a towering homer onto the berm in left field, ending the no-hitter and the shutout, cutting the lead to 5-1.

Bradenton scored their final run of the night in the top of the ninth, again on a Fort Myers error, bringing the score to 6-1.

Fort Myers committed a season high four errors in total on the evening, leading to five unearned runs for Bradenton.

Fort Myers returns to action on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Hammond Stadium, as Twins No. 13 prospect Dasan Hill (0-0, 2.45) will start for the Mussels, opposed by Bradenton right-hander Peyton Stumbo. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

