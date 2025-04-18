Tait, Shojinaga Smack Two Hits Each in Series-Tying Victory

April 18, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







JUPITER, FL - Leading almost the entire game, the Clearwater Threshers (8-5) pulled even with the Palm Beach Cardinals (8-5) in a 6-4 victory on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Clearwater looks to claim their first series lead of the road trip when they return to Palm Beach on Saturday afternoon.

After a scoreless first inning, the first three Threshers to bat in the second inning drew walks off Palm Beach Starter Braden Davis. Carter Mathison and Kodey Shojinaga were the first to reach for Clearwater, scoring on Avery Owusu-Asiedu's one-out double to give the Threshers an early 2-0 lead. With two outs in the top of the third, the Threshers added another run after Mathison drew his second straight walk. With two strikes on him, Kodey Shojinaga smoked a single down the right field line, scoring Mathison, who had advanced to second on defensive indifference, and giving the Threshers a 3-0 lead.

Palm Beach got on the board with three runs in the home half of the fourth, tying the game at three runs apiece. The Threshers came back with a vengeance, beginning with a three-pitch walk to Dante Nori. He moved to second on a single by Eduardo Tait before they both advanced one base on a balk from Cardinals' reliever Sam Brodersen. With two outs in the frame, Shojinaga ripped his second hit of the night to right field, plating both baserunners and advancing to second with a two-run lead. The next batter, Raider Tello, singled to drive in Shojinaga, giving the Threshers a three-run lead.

Palm Beach added another run in the bottom of the fifth, cutting the Threshers' lead to two runs. The Cardinals got the tying run aboard in the ninth, but the Threshers shut them down to seal a 6-4 victory and even the series.

Andrew Painter allowed three hits in 3.0 shutout innings with four strikeouts in a no-decision. Marcus Morgan (1-0) allowed four runs on five hits in 1.1 innings of work, walking three and striking out one to get the win. Jose Peña retired both batters he faced in 0.2 innings with one strikeout. Ryan Degges retired all six batters he faced in 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings, striking out one. Titan Hayes earned the save in 2.0 shutout innings,

Shojinaga extended his season-long hit streak to eight games...Shojinaga set career highs in hits (2) and RBIs (3)...He became the first Thresher this season to finish a game without recording an out...Hayes' third save of the season was his first six-out save of his pro career...Morgan earned his first career win in his first career relief appearance...The Threshers return to Palm Beach on Saturday, April 19, to continue their series against the Palm Beach Cardinals...First pitch will be at 4:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase ticketsThe hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.