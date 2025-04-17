Tarpons Keeps Mets Bats in Check, Win 6-1

April 17, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A trio of Tampa Tarpons pitchers limited the St. Lucie Mets offense to four hits in a 6-1 victory on Thursday night at Clover Park. The Mets still lead the series 2-1.

Tarpons starter Griffin Herring pitched 6.0 innings of one-run ball and scattered three hits. He walked four and struck out nine on his way to getting the victory. Relievers Tony Rossi (2.0 IP) and Chris Veach (1.0 IP) combined for eight strikeouts, one hit and no walks over the final three innings.

The Tarpons took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Roderick Arias worked a bases loaded walk against Mets starter Ethan Lanthier.

Parks Harber hit a two-out solo home run off Lanthier in the third inning for a 2-0 lead.

The Mets threatened against Herring in the fourth inning but could only muster a sac fly by Trey Snyder with the bases loaded to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Tampa pulled away with a four-run seventh inning. Edgleen Perez hit a two-run double off reliever Cristofer Gomez. Engelth Urena later hit a two-run homer off Josh Blum to make it 6-1.

Mets catcher Daiverson Gutierrez went 1 for 4 with a single to extend his hitting streak to seven games to start the season.

Jeremy Rodriguez reached base twice on a walk and bunt single.

Snyder clubbed a double in the ninth inning for the Mets lone extra base hit.

The Mets (6-6) and Tarpons (6-6) play the fourth game of their series at Clover Park on Friday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. It's Vets at the Mets sponsored by Baron Real Estate. All active military and veterans receive free admission. Kids can run the bases after the game.

