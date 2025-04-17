Threshers Shut out for First Time in 2025

April 17, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (7-5) managed five hits despite solid pitching in a 3-0 loss to the Palm Beach Cardinals (8-4) on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Clearwater looks to bounce back when they return to Palm Beach on Friday evening.

A wild pitch with a man on third gave Palm Beach the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning. They added a second run in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly to extend their advantage to two runs. A leadoff home run in the bottom of the seventh made it 3-0 Palm Beach. The Threshers had hits in each of the final two innings but couldn't get a run across as they fell 3-0 to the Palm Beach Cardinals.

Enrique Segura (0-2) allowed two runs on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 4.0 innings to take the loss. A.J. Wilson went 1.1 shutout frames with one strikeout and one hit allowed. Gabriel Barbosa surrendered one run on two hits with three strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

Escobar extended his on-base streak to ten games...Wilson has thrown 4.1 shutout innings in his first three relief appearances...Owusu-Asiedu has doubled in each of the two games he has played this series...Rosario went 1-3 in his first game for the Threshers since August of 2024...Nori set a new career high with a hit in his fifth-straight game...The Threshers return to Palm Beach on Friday, April 18, to continue their series against the Palm Beach Cardinals...First pitch will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase ticketsThe hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

