Mussels Expecting Massive Crowd Tonight for Healthcare Appreciation Night

April 17, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are expecting a crowd of 5,000 fans out to the Lee Health Sports Complex on Thursday, April 17. The spike in attendance can be attributed to the team's second "Mussel Up For SWFL Night" of the season. This week the Mussels are spotlighting local healthcare workers and have offered free tickets to individuals who work in that sector of the community.

An induvial from the healthcare sector will be receiving a $500 donation from the Mussel Up For The Community fund during tonight's game. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m.

This is expected to be one of the largest crowds of the 2025 season.

