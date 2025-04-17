Munoz Homers Again, Jays Fall on Education Day

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays fell 6-4 to the Lakeland Flying Tigers in Thursday's matinee at TD Ballpark in game three of a six-game series.

RHP Daniel Guerra (3.2 IP, 4 R, 4 H, 3 BB, 3 K) yielded three runs in 3.2 innings of work and was handed the loss.

RHP Gilberto Batista (4 IP, 0 R, 3 H, BB, 3 K) hurled four shutout innings in relief with three strikeouts. Batista threw 53 pitches for 34 strikes and topped out at 95.8 MPH on his fastball. Over his first three appearances this season, Batista is yet to allow an earned run with 10 strikeouts in 11 frames. In seven career appearances with Dunedin (three starts) dating back to last season, Batista is 3-0 with a 1.63 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 27.2 innings.

RF Yeuni Munoz (2-for-5, HR, RBI, R, BB) reached base three times and tallied a pair of hits, including a solo blast in the 6th inning for his team-leading third homer of the season. His home run left the bat at 104.7 MPH and traveled 397 ft. Munoz has left the yard in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. Munoz has multiple hits in back-to-back games and is five for his last eight with a pair of homers, four RBI, four runs scored, and a double. Over his last eight games, Munoz has three home runs and 11 RBI. His 11 RBI this season are T-1st on Dunedin and T-5th in the FSL.

DH Alexis Hernandez (1-for-2, 2 RBI) lifted a two-run double off the right field wall to tie the ballgame in the 3rd. He has reached base in all eight games played this season and has hit safely in seven of eight. Hernandez has back-to-back multi-RBI performances.

