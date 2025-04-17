Moon's Two Hits, RBIs Lead Tortugas to Third Straight Win

April 17, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Bernard Moon swatted a pair of RBI hits, including the tie-breaker in the sixth, to lead the Daytona Tortugas to a 3-2 victory over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Thursday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (7-5) won their third straight for the first time this season, holding Jupiter (5-7) to just three hits, with the Tortugas having allowed only ten hits over the first three games of the series.

In the first inning, Jupiter jumped in front against Floyd. Starlyn Caba dropped down a bunt single, but wound up at third after an error. Dillon Head then singled to left, scoring Caba to put the Hammerheads up 1-0. Floyd issued two walks in the inning, but a double play was instrumental in limiting the damage to just one run.

In the second, Daytona answered back. Carter Graham led off with a double to left, then scored two batters later when Moon tripled to right-center, tying the game at one apiece. Diego Omana, though, followed with a sacrifice fly to right-center that scored Moon to put Daytona in front, 2-1.

Floyd bounced back nicely from his rocky first inning. The right-hander fanned two in a 1-2-3 second, then threw a spotless third as well. Floyd then finished his night in style, firing a perfect fourth with two more strikeouts.

The right-hander went a season-high 4.0 innings, allowing a run on two hits and two walks, striking out five and retiring his final ten batters, leaving with a 2-1 lead.

Adrian Herrera entered in the fifth and began his night with a pair of quick outs. However, with two outs, the Hammerheads drew four straight walks, with Carter Johnson's free pass tying the game at two.

Herrera, though, recovered to pick up a strikeout to end the inning, then turned around and spun a 1-2-3 sixth inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, Carlos Sanchez singled with one out, then went to second on a walk to Graham. After a strikeout, Moon came through with another clutch hit, lining a single to right-center to score Sanchez, restoring a one-run advantage for Daytona.

Jupiter, though, had one more threat in them in the seventh. After a leadoff walk, Starlyn Caba lined a one-out single to right-center off Herrera that sent the runner to third. However, Malvin Valdez fired a strike to second to throw out Caba for a huge second out.

Herrera (3-0) then struck out Head to end the inning, finishing off a 3.0-inning outing with one run on one hit, working around five walks, thanks in part to six strikeouts, as he left in line for the win.

Irvin Machuca entered for the eighth and allowed a leadoff walk, but the right-hander retired the next three batters of the inning, then spun a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his first save as a Tortuga, closing out a 3-2 win.

