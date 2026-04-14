WNBA Los Angeles Sparks

Ta'Niya Latson 2026 WNBA Draft Presser

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video


Watch Ta'Niya Latson's full presser after being selected No. 20 by the Los Angeles Sparks!

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2026


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