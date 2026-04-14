Ta'Niya Latson 2026 WNBA Draft Presser
Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
Watch Ta'Niya Latson's full presser after being selected No. 20 by the Los Angeles Sparks!
Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2026
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- Sparks Draft Ta'Niya Latson, Chance Gray and Amelia Hassett - Los Angeles Sparks
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