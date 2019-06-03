Tampa Tarpons Announce HOPE Week 2019

June 3, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Tampa Tarpons News Release





TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons are proud to announce the return of HOPE Week (Helping Others Persevere & Excel) in 2019, from Saturday, June 8 through Thursday, June 13. Throughout the week, players will visit and host families and organizations worthy of recognition and support.

HOPE Week is a community program, created by the New York Yankees in 2009, designed to bring to light five remarkable stories intended to inspire individuals into action in their own communities. The initiative is based on the fundamental belief that acts of goodwill provide hope and encouragement to more than the recipient of the gesture. Visit www.hopeweek.com for more information.

Saturday, June 8:

All five HOPE Week beneficiaries (listed below) will have a representative attend the game, with Tampa playing the Florida Fire Frogs at 6:30 p.m. Throughout the game, the Tarpons will recognize each representative and promote how they and/or their organization have affected the community.

In addition, the Tarpons will offer lower reserved tickets to the game for $5.00 to fans that bring a non-perishable food donation to the box office, benefitting Feeding Tampa Bay.

Sunday, June 9: Starting Right, Now

Teenagers from the program are invited to attend the 1:00 p.m. game between the Tarpons and the Florida Fire Frogs. Prior to the game, a representative from Starting Right, Now will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and the teenagers will take the field alongside Tarpons players as part of the Field of Dreams program. Following the game, the teenagers will participate in on-field activities with the Tarpons.

About Starting Right, Now

"Starting Right, Now ends homelessness for youth by providing one-on-one mentoring, a stable home, assisting with employment opportunities, teaching financial literacy/life skills and promoting educational achievement." - www.startingrightnow.org

Monday, June 10: Trinity Café - A Program of Feeding Tampa Bay

Tarpons players will serve lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Trinity Café on Busch Blvd. Members from the organization will attend the 4:30 p.m. doubleheader between the Tarpons and Fort Myers Miracle, and participate in the ceremonial first pitch, as well as the Field of Dreams program, prior to the second game.

About Trinity Café - A Program of Feeding Tampa Bay

"Trinity Café is a free restaurant that serves those in need, 365 days a year. As a program of Feeding Tampa Bay, we now create full service, hunger relief solutions, which begin around our table. Anyone who comes to our door is welcome and served with kindness, compassion, dignity and respect - without question or qualification." - www.trinitycafe.org

Tuesday, June 11: Joshua House

Tarpons players will visit Joshua House and meet with kids, play catch and hang out from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. All of the kids from Joshua House, along with members from the foundation, will attend the 6:30 p.m. game against Fort Myers and participate in the ceremonial first pitch as well as the Field of Dreams program.

About Joshua House

"Founded in 1992, Joshua House is a safe haven for abused, abandoned, and neglected children, offering a therapeutic residential group care program that provides a protected, nurturing, family-like environment for children ages 6-17 who have been removed from their homes due to crisis." - www.friendsofjoshuahouse.org

Wednesday, June 12: Gracepoint

Staff and volunteers from Gracepoint will join Tarpons players for a behind-the-scenes tour of George M. Steinbrenner Field and hit in the batting cages from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The guests will then attend the 6:30 p.m. game against Fort Myers and participate in the ceremonial first pitch as well as the Field of Dreams program.

About Gracepoint

"Gracepoint is Tampa Bay's leading provider of behavioral health solutions, dedicated to inspiring and creating life-changing wellness for every individual for almost 70 years. Its mission is to immediately respond to all people seeking to improve their lives by delivering integrated mental health, substance abuse and medical care to promote health and wellness" - www.gracepointwellness.org

Thursday, June 13: Voices for Children

Staff and volunteers from Voices for Children will join Tarpons players for a behind-the-scenes tour of George M. Steinbrenner Field and hit in the batting cages from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The guests will then attend the 6:30 p.m. game against Fort Myers and participate in the ceremonial first pitch as well as the Field of Dreams program.

About Voices for Children

"Our mission is to provide support and advocacy for the abused, neglected, and abandoned children in our community. We partner with the Guardian ad Litem Program of Hillsborough County to ensure these children have a safe, loving and permanent home." - www.vfcgal.org

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.