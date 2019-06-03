Fort Myers Miracle Celebrate End of School Year with Free Student Tickets, Fireworks

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Miracle are inviting all Southwest Florida students to Friday's game for School's Out Night, a celebration of summer vacation that will conclude with a postgame fireworks show.

Students of all ages can receive a free ticket by showing their report cards at the Miracle box office before Friday's game against the Jupiter Hammerheads. First pitch is set for 7 p.m., and the game also features the team's first Teddy Bear Toss to benefit Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida, followed by a postgame fireworks show.

Friday also is Groupers Night, when for one game only, the Fort Myers Miracle become the Fort Myers Groupers. Players will be wearing custom jerseys that will be auctioned during the game, with proceeds supporting Goodwill. The concession stand will be serving grouper specials.

Saturday is Food Truck Night at Hammond Stadium, an annual event showcasing local culinary talents just outside of the ballpark. Other promotions for Saturday include the pet-friendly Bark in the Park, Game of Thrones Night with medieval fare and ale, a Hawaiian T-shirt giveaway and the St. Matthew's House Food Drive.

The seven-game Miracle homestand includes the following promotions:

Monday, June 3 (7 p.m. vs. Florida Fire Frogs)

Dollar Dog Mondays (Hammond Stadium's famous hot dogs cost just $1)

Tuesday, June 4 (7 p.m. vs. Florida Fire Frogs)

Two for Tuesdays (2-for-1 specials on tacos, fountain drinks and draft beer, courtesy of Coors Light and 96K-rock)

Speed Dating Night (fans who are single can participate in speed dating activities)

Wednesday, June 5 (1 p.m. vs. Florida Fire Frogs)

Businessperson Special (special $13 ticket offer includes admission, a hot dog and cold beverage)

Thursday, June 6 (7 p.m. vs. Florida Fire Frogs)

Trivia Night (bring your friends to answer trivia questions and win fabulous prizes)

Thirsty Thursday ($1 and $2 beer specials courtesy of Budweiser and Cat Country 107.1)

College Night ($5 tickets for students with valid ID)

Friday, June 7 (7 p.m. vs. Jupiter Hammerheads)

Teddy Bear Toss (fans are encouraged to throw teddy bears onto the field after the final out to benefit Golisano Children's Hospital)

Postgame Fireworks Show (launches after the final out from right field)

School's Out Night (students receive free tickets by showing report cards at the box office, courtesy of Achieva Credit Union)

Groupers Night (Miracle players will be wearing custom Groupers jerseys, which will be auctioned off to raise money for Goodwill; the concession stand will be serving grouper specials)

Saturday, June 8 (6 p.m. vs. Jupiter Hammerheads)

Food Truck Night (the Miracle's second annual event showcases local cuisine)

Game of Thrones Night (see your favorite characters from the TV show, participate in themed on-field contests and enjoy medieval cuisine and ale)

Bark in the Park (dogs are welcome and receive treats upon arrival; Lee County Domestic Animal Services on site to discuss adoptions)

Postgame Fireworks Show (launches after the final out from right field)

Hawaiian T-shirt Giveaway (first 500 fans receive a Miracle Hawaiian shirt, courtesy of Bud Light)

St. Matthew's House Food Drive (fans are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to benefit St. Matthew's House)

Sunday, June 9 (1 p.m. vs. Jupiter Hammerheads)

Father and Daughter Day (enjoy a ballgame and get two tickets for just $10)

DQ Family Sunday (free ticket offer through participating Dairy Queen restaurants)

Pre-Game Catch and Post-Game Run the Bases (fans can play catch on the field from noon to 12:30 p.m.; children 12 and under can run the bases after the game)

St. Matthew's House Food Drive (fans are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to benefit St. Matthew's House)

Hammond Stadium is located at CenturyLink Sports Complex, 14400 Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers. General admission tickets start at $7.50 in advance or $9 on game day; fireworks games cost an extra $1.

For more information about baseball tickets and game-day promotions, please call 239-768-4210 or visit MiracleBaseball.com.

