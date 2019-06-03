Dunedin and Charlotte Play Game One of An Inter-Divisional Matchup

SERIES WIN: Dunedin defeated Clearwater yesterday in the series finale by the final of 5-4 in 10 innings. Dunedin took the early lead in the top of the second when Chavez Young hammered a homerun over the wall in right. Clearwater bounced back with two runs in the bottom of the frame highlighted by Matt Vierling's RBI single. Madison Stokes smacked a homerun to left center in the bottom of the third to pad Clearwater's lead to 3-1. After the Threshers scored an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, Dunedin began to mount a comeback. In the top of the seventh, Norberto Obeso doubled in a run to cut the deficit in half. In the top of the eighth, Ryan Noda drove in a run with an RBI groundout and Cullen Large scored from third on wild pitch to tie the game at four apiece. In the top of the 10th, Noda cracked a double to left to score Stevenson to give Dunedin their first lead since the second. RHP Brad Wilson shut Clearwater down in the bottom of the frame to win the game and series.

TODAY'S GAME: Dunedin takes on the Charlotte Stone Crabs in game one of a four game series. It's the fourth of 13 matchups between the two clubs in 2019. . Back on 4/17, the Blue Jays took two of the three from Charlotte at Charlotte Sports park. The D-Jays pitching staff held the Stone Crabs offense scoreless in 22 of the 25 innings Charlotte took the dish in the early April series.

