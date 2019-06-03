Miracle open homestand with 5-2 victory

FORT MYERS, Fla. - After a 12-day, 11-game road-trip, the Fort Myers Miracle returned home for the first time in almost two weeks and opened a seven game homestand with a 5-2 win over the Florida Fire Frogs on Monday night at Hammond Stadium.

The Miracle opened the scoring with a three-run first inning. With runners at first and second and one out, Ryan Jeffers and Jose Miranda each collected run scoring hits before Mark Contreras capped off the inning with a sacrifice fly.

Royce Lewis gave the Miracle a 4-0 lead with a second inning sacrifice fly.

Florida scored both of their runs in the fourth. Riley Delgado opened the inning with a single before scoring on a Jefrey Ramos triple, one of two triples on the night for Ramos. Greyson Jenista followed with a sacrifice fly to trim the deficit to two runs.

The Miracle added an insurance run in the eighth on an RBI double by Michael Helman. Helman finished 2-for-3 with a walk.

Miracle starter Edwar Colina turned in another strong performance. The right-hander allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings. Colina (3-1) has won three straight decisions.

Alex Phillips pitched two scoreless innings before giving way to Hector Lujan. Lujan earned his fourth save of the year with a perfect ninth.

The four-game series continues on Tuesday night. Right-hander Blayne Enlow (1-0, 1.50) will start for the Miracle. First pitch is 7:00 p.m.

