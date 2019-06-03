Mets Overcome Long Delay, Beat Tarpons 8-4

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Mets overcame a one hour and 30 minute rain delay to defeat the Tampa Tarpons 8-4 on Monday at First Data Field.

The contest entered a delay just after 8 p.m. with the scored tied 4-4 at the end of the fifth inning.

When play resumed, both teams went scoreless in the sixth. The Mets broke through by scoring four runs in the seventh inning. Jeremy Vasquez gave the Mets the lead with a two-run single. Jacob Zanon followed with a RBI single. Nick Meyer drew a bases loaded walk to make it 8-4.

Ezequiel Zabaleta pitched two scoreless innings to get the win. Marcel Renteria finished out the game with a scoreless eighth and ninth.

Ervin Santana, who signed a minor league deal with the Mets on May 24th, made his organizational debut. The 13-year MLB veteran and two time MLB All Star pitched five innings. He gave up six hits and four runs (three earned) while walking one and striking out five.

Santana induced inning-ending double plays in the first and second innings. He surrendered a three-run homer to Yankees top prospect Estevan Florial in the third inning.

Santana spiked a wild pitch with two outs in the fifth to allow a go-ahead run to score from this base. He bounced back to strike out Oswaldo Cabrera to end the inning.

Mets No. 9 hitter Cody Bohank led off the bottom of the fifth with a game-tying solo homer to make it 4-4. It was Bohanek's first home run of the season.

Vasquez went 3 for 4 with three RBI and three runs scored.

The Mets (28-28) and Tarpons (23-33) play the second game of their series at First Data Field on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

