Campbell Pitches Stone Crabs to 3-1 Victory

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Paul Campbell went seven strong innings and the Stone Crabs got a pair of clutch hits in the seventh inning to defeat the Dunedin Blue Jays 3-1 at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium Monday.

Campbell (5-4) set season highs in both innings (7) and strikeouts (8), allowing one run on three hits while needing only 85 pitches to get through seven.

The game remained tied until the Stone Crabs (30-27) broke through in top of the seventh. Carl Chester started the inning with an opposite field single to right. After he stole second, Zach Rutherford singled up the middle to chase home Chester and give Charlotte a 2-1 lead. After Rutherford advanced to third on a groundout, Taylor Walls legged out an infield single to allow Rutherford to score and make it 3-1.

Charlotte reliever Jhonleider Salinas went two perfect innings to earn his second save and close out the win.

The Stone Crabs didn't waste any time getting on the board against Dunedin (34-22) starter Nick Allgeyer. With two outs, Charlotte catcher Ronaldo Hernandez singled on a line drive to center. Jim Haley followed by turning on an RBI double to left to score Hernandez and make it 1-0 Stone Crabs.

Dunedin rallied to tie the game in the fourth on an RBI single from Chavez Young before Campbell put up three more zeroes.

The Stone Crabs will look to clinch at least a split of the four-game series at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Michael Plassmeyer (2-1, 2.70) will make the start for Charlotte, opposed by Justin Dillon (4-1, 4.15) of the Blue Jays. Due to stadium renovations, the game will be covered on the Stone Crabs' social media outlets.

