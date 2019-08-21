Tampa Tarpons and ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment to refurbish local playing fields with Yellow Jackets Little League as part of MiLB Project: Refresh

TAMPA, Fla. - On August 28, the Tampa Tarpons will be participating in MiLB Charities' new field refurbishment initiative, MiLB Project: Refresh powered by ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment. Through the initiative, the Tarpons and the Yellow Jackets Little League will renovate Calvin Taylor Park by leveling and aligning the clay infield.

Minor League Baseball Charities is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to giving back to and enhancing the communities our teams call home. In conjunction with ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment, Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) and its teams are working to enhance local baseball and softball communities in MiLB cities across the country. Through MiLB Project: Refresh, the Tarpons and Yellow Jackets Little League will join in efforts to refurbish Calvin Taylor Park and give back to thousands of Tampa area youth baseball and softball players.

