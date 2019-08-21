Late Comeback Falls Short in 7-5 Loss to Miracle

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Wander Franco reached base four times and the Stone Crabs mounted a late comeback, but the Fort Myers Miracle held on for a 7-5 win at Hammond Stadium.

With Charlotte (77-50, 42-19) trailing 7-3 entering the ninth inning, Zac Law singled to start the inning. Two batters later, Izzy Wilson reached on an error to put men on the corners with one out. The next batter was Franco, who singled to score Law and make it 7-4. With two outs, Niko Hulsizer popped up the potential final out to right, but Ernie De La Trinidad dropped it. That allowed Wilson to score to make it 7-5. Moises Gomez then came to the plate as the go-ahead run, but flew out to end the game.

Fort Myers (70-55, 31-28) scored in four of their final five turns at bat to claim a series win.

In a scoreless game in the bottom of the fourth, Fort Myers second baseman Jose Miranda singled before advancing to second on a wild pitch. The next batter was Brian Schales, who pulled a curveball into left to give the Miracle a 1-0 lead.

Charlotte starter Stephen Woods Jr. struck out six batters over four innings of one-run ball. He allowed three hits and one walk.

With the Stone Crabs down a run in the fifth, Kaleo Johnson and Jake Palomaki and Law all lined singles to load the bases with nobody out. Zach Rutherford then rolled into a double play to tie the game at 1-1. The next batter was Wilson, who lined a base hit to left to put the Crabs in front 2-1.

With Fort Myers trailing by one in the bottom of the fifth, Gilberto Celestino doubled to left center off Justin Marsden (1-4) with one out. The next batter was Jacob Pearson, who ripped an RBI double to the gap in right center to tie the game 2-2.

In a tie game in the bottom of the sixth, Andrew Bechtold drew a one-out walk before advancing to third on a throwing error by the pitcher. Ernie De La Trinided followed by stroking a base hit to left to score Bechtold and make it 2-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Miracle tacked on four runs with four hits, capping the rally with a two-run double to left.

The Stone Crabs will look to avoid a sweep at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Drew Strotman (0-1, 4.22) makes the start for Charlotte, against Jordan Balazovic (6-4, 2.98) of the Miracle. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

