Schales Sinks Stone Crabs with Three-RBI Night

August 21, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Miracle News Release





FORT MYERS, Fla. - Brian Schales drove in three runs, and the Miracle survived a ninth inning threat to beat the Charlotte Stone Crabs, 7-5, on Wednesday night at Hammond Stadium.

Schales' first RBI, a single in the fourth, gave the Miracle a 1-0 lead. After Charlotte struck for two runs in the top of the fifth to grab a 2-1 advantage, the Miracle quickly tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a Jacob Pearson RBI double.

Fort Myers pulled ahead 3-2 in the sixth on an Ernie De La Trinidad single.

In the seventh, the Miracle erupted for four runs. Schales knocked in two with a double off the wall in left, before De La Trinidad collected his second RBI of the night with a sacrifice fly. Yeltsin Encarnacion made it 7-2 in favor of the home team with a run scoring single.

Charlotte scored three times in the ninth, capitalizing on three Miracle errors before Zach Neff retired Moises Gomez on a fly ball to center with the tying runs on base to end the game.

Tyler Watson started for the Miracle and tossed four no-hit innings. The left-hander walked three and struck out six. He threw 84 pitches, 48 strikes.

Johan Quezada (7-1) earned the win despite surrendering six hits in 2.2 innings. The right-hander allowed two runs.

Neff collected the seven-out save, his fifth save of the year.

The Miracle go for the three-game sweep on Thursday in Fort Myers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.