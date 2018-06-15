Tacos cook up a series win over the Crawdaddys in NOLA

June 15, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





In a battle of food and baseball, the Fresno Tacos (40-27) defeated the New Orleans Crawdaddys (31-36) 5-1 Friday night from Shrine on Airline. Tacos' starter Mike Hauschild (5-5) whipped up five scoreless innings to earn the decision. He scattered seven hits, two walks and punched out four. Hauschild picked up his 27th victory in a Fresno uniform, putting him one win away from tying Eric Hacker for third in franchise history.

AJ Reed (2-for-3) provided the Tacos a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when he mashed a solo shot to right-center. It was his 17th homer (team-high) of the season, his seventh in the past nine games and his 66th in a Fresno uniform, inching him closer to third all-time (Brett Pill, 70).

Jack Mayfield (2-for-4) extended the advantage to 2-0 in the top of the seventh when he spanked a single to center, plating Kyle Tucker (3-for-5).

Eric Campbell's RBI groundout in the bottom of the seventh cut the Fresno lead in half, 2-1.

Tucker expanded the advantage to 5-1 in the top of the eighth when he cleared the bases with a double to right. The double gave Tucker 52 RBI on the season, making him second in Triple-A behind fellow teammate Reed (58). He also collected two stolen bases, giving him double-digits for the year.

A four-run cushion was enough for James Hoyt to close the book on the Crawdaddys.

New Orleans starter Zac Gallen (4-3) suffered the loss after four innings of one-run ball. He permitted five hits, three walks and six strikeouts. Two former Fresno pitchers, Mike Kickham and Jumbo Diaz chucked three and one-third frames of shutout relief, fanning five.

With the win, the Tacos secured their 11th series victory in 17 chances. Fresno also improved to 11-6 in the third game of the series (6-2 on the road), 29-7 when scoring first, 25-4 when recording 10 or more hits and 20-6 when allowing three runs or less.

Fresno continues the week-long road trip with four games at Round Rock starting Saturday night from Dell Diamond. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 PT. Tacos/Grizzlies RHP Trent Thornton (4-4, 3.28) and Express RHP Adrian Sampson (3-2, 7.11) are the probable pitchers.

