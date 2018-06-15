'Birds Sweep Albuquerque with Win in Extras

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - The Memphis Redbirds (41-27) staged a late comeback for the second night in a row, topping the Albuquerque Isotopes 6-4 in 10 innings, Friday night at Isotopes Park.

The 'Birds scored two runs in the second and a run in the third to grab an early lead. In the second, Patrick Wisdom walked to lead off, and Alex Mejia singled immediately afterwards. Both runners advanced a base a on a fielding error on Mejia's single. Adolis Garcia grounded out to bring in Wisdom before Randy Arozarena singled home Mejia. Ramon Urias launched a homer in the third to make the score 3-0.

Memphis starter John Gant was solid once again for the 'Birds. He pitched six innings, allowing just one earned run on four hits and two walks, while striking out seven batters. After Gant left the game, Albuquerque scored three quick runs off reliever Conner Greene to take a 4-3 lead heading into the eighth inning.

The 'Birds tied the game at four in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly from Garcia. With the new extra innings rules, a runner started on second base in the 10th inning for both teams. Memphis took advantage, using a deep fly ball to move the runner before Rangel Ravelo drove in the winning run with a single. Garcia drove in his third run of the night a couple batters later to make the score 6-4.

After Greene's initial struggles, the bullpen closed the door on Albuquerque. Sean Gilmartin, Andrew Morales, Arturo Reyes, and Edward Mujica pitched the final 3.2 frames, allowing two hits and a walk, while striking out three to seal the win. Reyes earned the win, while Mujica earned the save for the second night in a row.

Memphis will now travel to El Paso for a four-game set beginning tomorrow at 8:05 p.m. The 'Birds will be on the road until June 21 when they return to AutoZone Park for a four-game set against New Orleans.

