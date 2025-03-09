Tacoma Stars vs. Dallas Sidekicks - 3.10.25

March 9, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars go head to head against the Dallas Sidekicks Live from Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, TX.

