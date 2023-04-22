Tacoma Spanks El Paso, 10-2

April 22, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Tacoma's Mike Ford hit three home runs in the Rainiers' 10-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Friday night at Cheney Stadium. Ford hit a grand slam in the second inning and drove in eight runs. It was the first three-homer game against the Chihuahuas since Sacramento's Austin Dean on May 15, 2022.

El Paso's Tim Lopes went 4-for-4 with four singles and has now reached base in eight consecutive plate appearances dating back to Thursday's game. The Chihuahuas' two runs came on an RBI triple by Brandon Dixon in the sixth inning and an RBI double by Jantzen Witte in the ninth inning.

The Rainiers have won three of the first four games of the series. Tacoma righthanded starter Jose Rodriguez allowed only one run in six innings of work but balked three times. Chihuahuas reliever Jake Sanchez pitched two scoreless innings Friday and hasn't allowed any earned runs in his last four appearances, spanning 6.1 innings.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 2, Rainiers 10 Final Score (04/21/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (7-12), Tacoma (10-8)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Cheney Stadium. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (0-2, 11.93) vs. Tacoma RHP Darren McCaughan (1-0, 5.40). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

