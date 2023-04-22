Ford Hits Three Homers, Rainiers Race Past El Paso

April 22, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma, WA - Tacoma designated hitter Mike Ford drilled three home runs to right field on Friday night at Cheney Stadium, including a second inning grand slam, and drove in eight of 10 Rainiers runs in a 10-2 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas (7-12). Tacoma (10-8) is 7-2 at home this season, and leads this weeklong series 3-1. Ford left the facility with a two-run homer in the first and eighth innings, around the slam.

Ford's feat was Tacoma's third three-homer game since July 2 of last season. Brian O'Keefe did so on 7/2/22 at home vs. Salt Lake, before Zach Green went deep thrice two days later at Reno on July 4 (7 RBI).

It was Ford's second-career game with (at least) three home runs: He went yard four times on 5/25/14 for Class A Charleston of the South Atlantic League, at Hickory (5 RBI) in a 17-10 win. Charleston hit five total homers in that game; the other was an Aaron Judge solo shot.

A career-high eight RBI for Ford was most in a game for Tacoma since Green's seven on 7/4 last season, and second-most for the franchise during the "Rainiers" era and Seattle Mariners affiliation (since 1995). A.J. Zapp drove in nine runs on 8/20/04 at home vs. Fresno.

Ford now has six homers on the year, tying him with O'Keefe and Jake Scheiner for the club lead. Before Friday's outburst, Ford hadn't homered since 4/4 vs. Reno at Cheney Stadium, when he went deep in three straight games from April 1-4 amidst a seven-game hit streak and eight-game RBI streak to open his season. His 26 RBI in only 16 games played now lead the Pacific Coast League, entering Saturday.

Friday was the third game in four on this homestand where a Rainiers hitter homered at least twice. On Tuesday it was Scheiner, and Jacob Nottingham on Wednesday. Each hit a pair of two-run jacks.

It was the first grand slam this season for Tacoma; last year's club hit five, but none until June 8.

Tacoma's 26 home runs are 10th-most in Triple-A (fifth in PCL), but 19 of those clouts have come with at least one runner on base. The Rainiers have swatted 11 two-run homers and seven three-run jobs along with Ford's slam.

Forgive Ford if his heroics overshadowed a sterling quality start from Rainiers right-hander Jose Rodriguez, who worked six complete innings, allowing a lone (earned) run. Rodriguez struck out seven (season-high) while scattering five hits, and did not walk a batter. It was the first time this season Tacoma did not issue a walk; they had issued only one in three prior games. RHP Nolan Blackwood relieved Rodriguez with two scoreless innings.

Rainiers left fielder Cade Marlowe also had three hits, including two doubles. He drove in both non-Ford runs, with an RBI double in the second inning, and a run-scoring single in the third. Centerfielder Taylor Trammell, officially on an MLB rehab assignment, singled in each of the first two innings and was on base for the first two Ford home runs. Trammell played the entire game, reaching three times (BB).

El Paso's two runs came in the sixth (Brandon Dixon RBI triple) and the ninth (Jantzen Witte RBI double). Former Rainier Tim Lopes (2019) scored on Dixon's triple, and continues to befuddle his former club's pitching this week. Lopes was 4-for-4 on Friday, and is 10-for-17 in the series.

The penultimate game of this weeklong set will be on Saturday, a 6:05 PT first pitch at Cheney Stadium. RHP Darren McCaughan is lined up to start for Tacoma, against El Paso RHP Matt Waldron.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLBFirst Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.