'Cats Bounce Back, Defeat Round Rock 7-4

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats earned their first win in their series with the Round Rock Express on Friday night before a crowd of 7,014 at Sutter Health Park. The River Cats got a pair of RBI's from Matt Beaty, Casey Schmitt and Will Wilson and held the Express scoreless over the final four innings on their way to a 7-4 victory.

Round Rock opened the scoring in the first as J.P. Martinez doubled on the first pitch of the game and scored later in the frame on an RBI groundout by Sam Huff. The River Cats countered in the bottom of the first with a two-run homer by Beaty with two outs on an 0-2 pitch from Round Rock starter Kyle Cody to take a 2-1 lead.

The Express tied the game in the third when Huff delivered an RBI double to score Jonathan Ornelas who singled to open the frame. It was the final run allowed by River Cats starter Keaton Winn, who went three innings and allowed two runs on six hits while striking out four. Round Rock grabbed a two-run lead in the fifth when Rafael Ortega grounded into a fielder's choice force play to bring in a run and Elier Hernandez followed with an RBI single to make it 4-2.

Both runs were charged to Joey Marciano who allowed two runs on one hit over an inning-and-two-thirds.

Sacramento came back in the bottom of the fifth with the tying runs when Schmitt hit a two-run double off Dominic Leone to knot the score at 4-4.

Bernardo Flores (0-1) took over for Round Rock to start the sixth and issued a pair of walks and was lifted with two on and two out for Yerry Rodriguez, who gave up a single to Colton Welker and then hit Mitch Haniger with the bases loaded to force in Sacramento's go-ahead run and make it 5-4. Flores suffered the loss after working two-thirds of an inning.

The River Cats padded their lead in the seventh when Rodriguez gave up a two-out, two-run double to Wilson to left field that ballooned the lead to 7-4.

Clay Helvey (SV, 1) earned his first career Triple-A save as he worked around a one-out single in a scoreless top of the ninth.

The River Cats and Express play the fifth game of their series on Saturday night at Sutter Health Park. First pitch is set for 6:37 p.m. PDT.

