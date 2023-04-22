Dodgers Earn 3-2 Win Over Albuquerque Isotopes

The Oklahoma City Dodgers use some stellar pitching and a clutch hit to propel them to a 3-2 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Dodgers (14-6) got out to an early lead with two-out RBI singles by Ryan Ward and Yonny Hernández,. Starting pitcher Gavin Stone tossed 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven to keep the 2-0 lead intact. With Stone out of the game, the Isotopes (11-9) tied the game in the sixth with an RBI triple and a sacrifice fly. OKC responded immediately in the seventh when Devin Mann drove home Bradley Zimmer with a two-out RBI double. The Dodgers bullpen retired eight of 10 batters after taking the lead, as the Isotopes never put the tying run in scoring position.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers improved to 7-1 in one-run games this season, and 11 of their 20 games this season have been decided by one or two runs, including each of the last four in Albuquerque. Saturday also marked the fourth time this season the Dodgers allowed two runs or fewer.

-Starting pitcher Gavin Stone had his best start of the season, allowing no runs over 4.2 innings. He allowed two hits, with two walks and seven strikeouts before reaching his pitch limit. Stone began his outing by retiring eight of nine batters, including five via strikeout. He held 0-for-5 with runners on base and only had one runner advance as far as third base. He became the first OKC pitcher this season to start a game with at least four scoreless innings.

-Devin Mann hit two doubles on the night, including the go-ahead double in the seventh. He now has seven doubles during his current six-game hitting streak, going 9-for-23. He leads the Dodgers with 10 doubles this season, accounting for 10 of his 14 total hit this season.

-Michael Busch went 0-for-3 with walk. Although his six-game hitting streak ended, he's now reached base in each of OKC's first 19 games of the season and has the longest on-base streak in the Minors to start 2023. Busch has hit safely in 17 of his first 20 games and has at least one hit in 14 of his last 16 games, batting .333 (20x60) with nine extra-base hits and 10 RBI.

-With the win, the Dodgers are 14-6 and have tied their mark for the most games over .500 this season.

What's Next: The Dodgers will look to win the series in Albuquerque when the play the Isotopes beginning at 2:35 p.m. CT Saturday. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

