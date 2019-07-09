Tacoma Rainiers Partner with Carol Milgard Breast Center for Ninth Annual 'Pink at the Park' Event

July 9, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release





TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers, in partnership with the Carol Milgard Breast Center (CMBC), are proud to announce the details of their ninth annual 'Pink at the Park' event on Sunday, July 14 at Cheney Stadium.

The event serves as a way to fund screening mammograms for women who cannot afford them, and 100 percent of proceeds raised by live and silent auctions at the Tacoma Rainiers game will go toward the cause.

"We are grateful to the Tacoma Rainiers for their partnership with the Pink at the Park event," said Leanne Noren, Executive Director at CMBC. "Thanks to the funding from this annual community event, the breast center is able to do two important things: raise awareness about breast cancer detection and underwrite screening mammograms for patients with financial need."

Rainiers game-worn pink jerseys will be autographed and auctioned off in-person on the Cheney Stadium concourse until the end of the seventh inning, and select jerseys will be auctioned off live immediately following the game. The game is scheduled to start at 1:35 p.m. PDT, with gates opening at 12 p.m. Proceeds from the auction will go directly to CMBC in support of the organization's continued efforts to provide sustainable breast health services for all women in the region. The first 3,000 fans through the gate will also receive a commemorative rally towel, courtesy of CMBC.

There will be a pregame 'Circle of Hope' which honors breast cancer survivors and warriors.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.