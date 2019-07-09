Missions Return Home from All-Star Break Thursday for Eight Games

San Antonio - The San Antonio Missions are back at Nelson Wolff Stadium on Thursday, July 11 for an eight-game homestand against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals affiliate) and Nashville Sounds (Texas Rangers affiliate). The Missions will play four games against the Storm Chasers from July 11-14 followed by four games against the Sounds from July 15-18.

Thursday, July 11 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - 7:05 p.m.

-Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

-Flying Chanclas Night - The Missions transform into the Flying Chanclas for the night.

-Dollar Night presented by Metro by T-Mobile - Fans can partake in $1 hot dogs, $1 sodas, and $1 select draft beers.

Friday, July 12 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - 7:05 p.m.

-Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

-Milwaukee Brewers Jersey Giveaway presented by McCombs Ford West - Be one the first 2,000 fans through the gates and take home a Milwaukee Brewers jersey as the Missions play homage to their affiliation with the Brewers.

-Postgame Kids Run the Bases

Saturday, July 13 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - 7:05 p.m.

-Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

-Stick around after the game for a postgame firework show presented by Mobil 1

Sunday, July 14 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - 6:05 p.m.

-Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

-Bark in the Park Night - Fans can bring their canine companions to The Wolff for Sunday Night Baseball!

-Postgame Kids Run the Bases

-Sunday Fun Day presented by Circle K - Fans can bring in a receipt from Circle K and receive four infield reserve seats for just $20.

Monday, July 15 vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 p.m.

-Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

-Monday Family Night presented by H-E-B - Fans can get four box seats for only $24 at the Missions Box Office with a receipt from H-E-B.

Tuesday, July 16 vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 p.m.

-Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

-$2 Tuesday presented by AARP - Fans can enjoy $2 parking, $2 outfield reserve seats, $2 sausage wraps, and $2 select draft beers

Wednesday, July 17 vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 p.m.

-Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

-Military Appreciation Night presented by the Air Force Federal Credit Union - All active and retired military men and women can present their Military ID at the Missions ticket office and receive up to 4 complimentary outfield reserved tickets.

Thursday, July 18 vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 p.m.

-Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

-Flying Chanclas Night - The Missions transform into the Flying Chanclas for the night.

-Dollar Night presented by Metro by T-Mobile - Fans can partake in $1 hot dogs, $1 sodas, and $1 select draft beers.

2019 is the 118th season of baseball in San Antonio and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Single game tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

