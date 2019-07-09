Sounds Return Home Thursday for Four-Game Homestand

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns to First Tennessee Park on Thursday, July 11 to begin a four-game homestand. The Sounds begin the unofficial second half of the season against the New Orleans Baby Cakes from July 11-14.

Below is a preview for the four-game homestand:

Thursday, July 11 vs. New Orleans - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, July 12 vs. New Orleans - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security.

Cancer Awareness Night benefiting Stand Up To Cancer - Join the Nashville Sounds as we honor the fighters and survivors by raising funds for Stand Up To Cancer. Tyler Dial will play a concert near The Band Box during the game as we collect donations for cancer research. Join the players and staff with a Stand Up To Cancer placard as we pause the game briefly in the middle of the second inning to recognize those who are in the fight against cancer.

Saturday, July 13 vs. New Orleans - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Enjoy Saturday at the Park with visits to The Band Box and our Family Fun Zone in the right field corner.

Sunday, July 14 vs. New Orleans - 6:15 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Booster Pillow Giveaway presented by First Tennessee to the first 1,000 fans (12 & under).

Middle Tennessee Hyundai Dealers pre-game autograph session with select Sounds players from 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.

Postgame Kids (12 & under) Run the Bases presented by First Tennessee.

Salute to Service Night - We honor those who serve or have served in the armed forces. The Sounds will sport their military jerseys and hats as we honor military personnel before the game. Discounted tickets are available for all military families - active and veteran.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Tennessee Park. The offer is valid for any reserved seat section on Sunday through Wednesday games - subject to availability. Offer valid for up to four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55 +, government-issued military I.D. required at ticket office; no phone orders).

The Nashville Sounds' media partners for weekly promotions include Nash FM 103.3, 104.5 The Zone, iHeartRadio, WSMV News 4, FOX 17 News, 96.3 JACK fm and Mix 92.9.

The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

