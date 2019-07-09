Isotopes Merchandise Among MiLB's Best-Sellers

July 9, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





The Albuquerque Isotopes were once again among the Top 25 teams in licensed merchandise sales for 2018 as announced by Minor League Baseball.

The Isotopes were part of a record setting year for Minor League Baseball in licensed merchandise sales in 2018. The combined totals for all 160 Minor League teams in 2018 established a Minor League Baseball record with more than $73.8 million in retail sales.

"To rank among the best in Minor League Baseball is a great honor," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. "Even after 17 years, the Isotopes brand and identity remains as strong as ever thanks to the tremendous support of our fans in Albuquerque, throughout the state of New Mexico and across the country. The Green Chile Cheeseburgers and Mariachis de Nuevo México have also been tremendous additions to our merchandise line."

The $73.8 million total marks a 4.2% percent increase over 2017's total of $70.8 million, which had been the highest total recorded since Minor League Baseball's Licensing Program began in 1992. The numbers are based on total licensed merchandise sales from Jan. 1 - Dec. 31, 2018, and include the 160 teams that charge admission to their games.

Twenty different Major League organizations were represented by teams on the list, with only the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants placing two affiliates in the Top 25.

"Minor League Baseball team names and logos continue to grow in popularity each year. Our teams work hard to promote their brands and solidify MiLB identities in the conversation among the most enjoyed brands in professional sports," said Brian Earle, Minor League Baseball's head of licensing and consumer products. "To have their names and logos recognized and admired by fans locally, nationally and, in some cases, globally, speaks to the tremendous amount of effort and attention our teams dedicate to creating, building and promoting their brands."

Minor League Baseball's licensing partners, led by New Era Cap Co., 47 Brand, Bimm Ridder, Majestic/Fanatics, Original Retro Brand, Outdoor Cap and Nike, support its growth and longevity through innovative designs that continue to meet consumer demand.

"With increased popularity of Minor League Baseball brands and the production and manufacturing of high-quality products, Minor League Baseball can continue to prosper year after year," said Earle.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.