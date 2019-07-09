Salt Lake Bees Rank Top 25 in Minor League Baseball Merchandise Sales

SALT LAKE CITY For the 13th consecutive year the Salt Lake Bees are in the top 25 of Minor League Baseball merchandise sales according to data released by Minor League Baseball (MiLB) this week. The Bees have made the top 25 list every year since 2006 when the club changed its name from the Salt Lake Stingers to the Salt Lake Bees.

"Placing in the Top 25 amongst the 160 Minor League Baseball teams for 13 consecutive years is a testament to a great brand and great fan support from the Salt Lake community," said Bees President Marc Amicone. "Last year was a record year for our team store and we look forward to breaking that record again in 2019."

Bees Team Store is the official store of the Salt Lake Bees, operating a location at Smith's Ballpark that is open during game days and online at www.BeesTeamStore.com. Bees Team Store carries everything from hats and shirts to game-worn jerseys and novelties.

The 160 Minor League teams combined to record more than $73.8 million in retail sales in 2018, a 4.2 percent increase over 2017's record total of $65.1 million. The numbers are based on total licensed merchandise sales from Jan. 1 - Dec. 31, 2018 and include the 160 teams in the domestic-based leagues that charge admission to their games.

The Bees return to action on Thursday, July 11 in Las Vegas before opening a 12-game homestand on Monday, July 15 at Smith's Ballpark. Tickets and more information is available at www.slbees.com.

