Tacoma Holds on for Finale Win

May 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SACRAMENTO, CA - The Tacoma Rainiers (19-14) held on to beat the Sacramento River Cats (21-12) by a score of 5-4, Sunday at Sutter Health Park.

Tacoma got on the board first, scoring three runs on singles from Blake Hunt and Ryan Bliss in the second inning. Up 3-0, Michael Mariot did his part, delivering his best outing of the year.

Mariot spun his first quality start of the year, keeping Sacramento scoreless over his six innings. He allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out three. He was followed by Kirby Snead, who also threw a scoreless inning, keeping the Rainiers ahead by three.

The game got interesting in the bottom of the eighth, however, when Brandon Martorano clubbed a two-run home run to make it a one-run game. Tacoma added some insurance in the top of the ninth on a throwing error and a home run from Jason Vosler to take a 5-2 lead, but the River Cats weren't done.

Following a leadoff walk, Heliot Ramos drove a two-run home run to make it 5-4. Brett de Geus walked another batter, but eventually worked out of trouble to earn his third save of the year.

POSTGAME NOTES: Brett de Geus earned his third save of the year for the Rainiers, leading the team. He has allowed two earned runs in two of the three saves. Jason Vosler's solo home run in the ninth inning was Tacoma's only home run of the series. It was Vosler's fourth of the year and proved to be the game-winning hit.

Tacoma will get the day off tomorrow and travel to Reno, continuing their road trip with a six-game series at Greater Nevada Field. First pitch on Tuesday between the Rainiers and Aces is set for 11:05 am. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma .

