Express Record Double-Digit Win Over Isotopes in Series Finale

May 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Round Rock Express (17-15) blew out the Albuquerque Isotopes (9-24) by a final score of 11-1 at Isotopes Park on Sunday night. Round Rock took five of six contests from Albuquerque in the series.

Express starter RHP Shaun Anderson (3-0, 2.12) earned the victory after an impressive 7.0 innings of work where he allowed one run on six hits and no walks while striking out a career-high 10 batters. Isotopes starter RHP Thomas Ponticelli (0-5, 15.72) collected the loss after allowing seven runs on six hits and four walks, while striking out one.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock's bats got off to a fast start, putting up three runs in the top of the first inning. C Andrew Knapp started the scoring, driving in DH Derek Hill on an RBI single. CF Jose Barrero crossed the plate thanks to a sacrifice fly by RF Sandro Fabian, followed by a run-scoring double from LF Trevor Hauver, which plated Knapp to make it 3-0.

The E-Train kept the offense going in the fourth inning, scoring four runs to increase the lead to 7-0. SS Jax Biggers brought Hauver and 3B Jantzen Witte home on a single for the first two runs of the inning. Consecutive bases-loaded walks by Knapp and 1B Blaine Crim resulted in two more runs to round out the scoring.

The Isotopes answered in the bottom the frame as RF Michael Toglia doubled, scoring 2B Coco Montes to cut the Express lead to 7-1.

In the sixth inning, a Hauver base knock and a Witte double plated three more runs for the Express, increasing their advantage to 10-1.

A big fly from Hill in the top of the ninth added one more to Round Rock's lead, making the final score 11-1.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express RHP Shaun Anderson put on a show on the mound, recording a career-high 10 strikeouts in 7.0 innings pitched. He allowed one run on six hits with no walks. The 10 strikeouts broke his previous high of nine, set on April 28, 2019, when he was a member of the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants affiliate).

Round Rock C Andrew Knapp , SS Jax Biggers , 3B Jantzen Witte and LF Trevor Hauver all had multi-hit and multi-RBI games on Sunday night. Knapp, Biggers and Witte all recorded three hits and two RBI while Hauver had two hits and two RBI.

Next up: Round Rock returns home to Dell Diamond to kick off a 12-game homestand, which begins with six games against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics affiliate). First pitch for the series opener on Tuesday is set for 12:05 p.m. CT . Express RHP Owen White (0-2, 5.70) is slated to start up against Aviators LHP Hogan Harris (1-1, 9.00) .

Single game tickets as well as full season and other membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter !

#RR#

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.