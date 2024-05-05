Salt Lake Wraps up Road Trip with Loss in OKC

May 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Salt Lake Bees finished up their longest road trip of the season with a 4-1 loss at Oklahoma City. The Bees finished up 4-7 over the 11-game, 13-day road trip which also included a game at Round Rock being cancelled due to rain.

Ryan Ward terrorized the Bees on Sunday afternoon. The OKC right fielder hit a two-run RBI double to give the home team a 2-0 lead in the first inning and he capped off the scoring with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh. Ward also made an amazing sliding catch up against the right field wall in the 8th. Former Bee Kevin Padlo also added a solo homer for the OKC club as the front half of back-to-back home runs with Ward.

Chad Wallach drove in the only Bees run of the game, bringing in Charles Leblanc on a bloop single in the second inning to draw the Bees back within a run, but the Bees could only muster five hits on the afternoon and finished just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. The Bees best opportunity to get back into the game came in the bottom of the seventh with two men on, but OKC was able to escape the jam.

Houston Harding got the start for the Bees and allowed just two runs in 3.1 innings of work. The Bees bullpen kept things close all game with Tyler Thomas contributing 1.2 scoreless frames with four strikeouts and Ryan Miller tossing a scoreless eighth. The Bees pitching staff was able to hold Oklahoma City to five runs or less in five of the six games of the series.

Salt Lake will take Monday off before returning to Smith's Ballpark on Tuesday for a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats. Highlights during the upcoming homestand include a matinee start on Wednesday, Kids Day on Thursday and Teacher Appreciation Night on Saturday.

