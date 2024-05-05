Garabito Bests Rogers in Starting Pitching Masterpiece, Isotopes Fall 4-1

May 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Josh Rogers and Gerson Garabito engaged in one of the best starting pitching duels in Isotopes Park history on Saturday night. Albuquerque's southpaw was sensational, working seven innings of one-run ball, while Garabito did not permit any tallies over six frames. Round Rock eventually took advantage of an erratic Isotopes bullpen with a three-run eighth, and claimed a 4-1 victory.

Tonight's crowd of 11,417 was the largest of the season at Rio Grande Credit Union Field, also representing the fourth-biggest attendance at a Minor League Baseball game this year. Additionally, Albuquerque boasts the fifth-largest as 11,037 were on hand for Thursday afternoon's contest.

Topes Scope:

- Rogers was the first Isotopes starter to complete seven full innings since Tanner Gordon on Sept. 22, 2023 vs. Oklahoma City (zero runs). It was the 26th time Rogers has gotten through at least 7.0 frames and first since Aug. 16, 2022 for Triple-A Jacksonville (vs. Nashville).

- Garabito became the fifth opposing hurler to work 6.0 innings in 2024, and third in the last four nights. Owen White and Adrian Sampson completed the feat for Round Rock on Wednesday and Friday, respectively. Additionally, Garabito is the first pitcher to get through six frames without allowing any runs against Albuquerque since Nick Frasso on Aug. 27, 2023 at Oklahoma City.

- The Isotopes were held to one run or fewer in back-to-back games for the first time since Aug. 10-11, 2023 at Round Rock (15-1 and 2-1 losses). It is the seventh time they have suffered the fate at home in club history (also: May 1-2, 2003 vs. Iowa and Salt Lake; April 16-17, 2010 vs. Omaha; May 31-June 1, 2015 vs. Omaha; July 27, 2015 vs. Sacramento - doubleheader; June 17-18, 2016 vs. Reno; Aug. 26-27, 2021 vs. Round Rock).

- Drew Romo saw his 18-game hitting streak come to an end, which was tied with Low-A Fresno's Andy Perez for the longest in Minor League Baseball this season. Romo slashed .459/.461/.649 with nine doubles, a triple, homer and 14 RBI during the stretch. Additionally, Romo's streak is tied with Derek Wathan (April 8-26, 2004) for the 10th-longest in Isotopes history.

- Michael Toglia reached base safely four times, via a pair of singles and walks. It was his second multi-hit game in five starts since rejoining Albuquerque on April 30.

- Jimmy Herron was 2-for-3 with a double, extending his on-base streak to 20 games. It is tied for the longest this year by an Isotope with Coco Montes, who had his own snapped with an 0-for-5 performance tonight.

- First baseman Grant Lavigne committed an error that led to all three of Round Rock's runs in the eighth being unearned. Lavigne has eight miscues on the season, the most for any Triple-A player.

- Albuquerque extended their streak with at least one extra-base hit to 56 consecutive games, dating back to Aug. 29, 2023 at Sacramento. However, they have registered just one in each of the last two contests.

- Round Rock did not homer, marking the first time since April 18 that Albuquerque did not allow a long ball (13 games). It was the fourth contest the Isotopes were involved in this season featuring no home runs (also: April 5-6 at Oklahoma City, April 9 vs. Sugar Land).

- The Isotopes have lost 16 of 17 games with Romo catching in 2024.

- Albuquerque has trailed in all 20 home games this season, and 22-straight dating back to Sept. 23, 2023.

- In four losses during this series, the Isotopes are a combined 3-for-28 with runners in scoring position. They were 8-for-14 in Thursday's victory.

- Albuquerque has dropped 12 of their last 13 meetings with Round Rock, dating back to May 27, 2023.

- The Isotopes need a win tomorrow to avoid their worst record in a 12-game homestand. They were 3-9 against El Paso and Oklahoma City from Sept. 6-18, 2022.

On Deck: The Mariachis host their Cinco de Mayo Celebración tomorrow, with gates opening at 3:00 pm. Adult Mariachis Jerseys will be given to the first 3,000 fans 16 & older, courtesy of Rio Grande Credit Union. At 3:15, a Nationwide Pre-Game concert featuring Al Hurricane Jr. will commence on the right-field berm. First pitch is slated for 5:05 pm, and RGCU will also present a post-game fireworks show, weather permitting.

