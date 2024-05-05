Eleven Unanswered Runs Launch Space Cowboys to 12-5 Win

EL PASO, TX - In what started off as a slow offensive day, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (22-11) exploded in the seventh inning for eight runs and seven hits against the El Paso Chihuahuas (14-19) in a 12-5 win at Southwest University Park Sunday afternoon. Highlights of today's game can be found here .

The Chihuahuas struck first in the bottom of the first on an RBI double from Michael Batten and an RBI single from Kevin Plawecki. Despite Sugar Land cutting the lead down to one with an RBI ground out from Luke Berryhill in the third, El Paso got one back in the fourth with a sacrifice fly from Matthew Batten.

LHP Jackson Wolf held the Space Cowboys offense in check in his start, allowing one unearned run in six innings of work while surrendering just two hits. Immediately after he departed in the seventh, Sugar Land's offense teed off on the El Paso bullpen. Corey Julks singled to open the stanza, paving the way for Quincy Hamilton to tie the game with one swing of the bat as he launched a two-run homer to right, his third in three games. Shay Whitcomb smacked a double to left, Cooper Hummel walked and Luke Berryhill singled to right, loading the bases for David Hensley , who drew a walk to bring in a run for the lead. Grae Kessinger , on a rehab assignment with Sugar Land, provided two more runs on a base-hit that deflected off the glove of LHP Paul Fry . Jesús Bastidas sent a ball to right that almost landed for a hit but was caught by Óscar Mercado , giving Hensley enough time to tag up and score from third. To cap off the explosive inning, Julks launched a two-run home run 408 feet to center field to add on a couple more and give Sugar Land a 9-3 advantage.

The Space Cowboys tagged on three more insurance runs in the eighth on an RBI single from Bastidas and a two RBI double from Pedro León to bring the Sugar Land lead to 12-3. El Paso was able to scrape a couple of runs across in the bottom of the eighth, but left the bases loaded and went in order in the ninth, sealing the Sugar Land win.

LHP Colton Gordon , in his first start since returning from the injured list this season, pitched 3.1 innings of three-hit, three-run ball, giving up three walks and striking out four. RHP Ray Gaither and RHP Logan VanWey combined for two scoreless innings while LHP Bryan King , although surrendering two runs, one earned, in 1.2 innings, combined with RHP Wander Suero to strike out eight Chihuahua hitters.

The Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field for a six-game homestand against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club beginning on Tuesday night. Both teams' starters are TBA for a 6:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

