Tacoma Evens Series Behind Strong Pitching

August 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (60-48) used a season-high 17 strikeouts to silence the Salt Lake Bees (53-54), winning the finale by a score of 8-2, Sunday at Cheney Stadium.

For the second consecutive game, the Rainiers took a 1-0 lead with a solo home run from Dominic Canzone in the first inning. Cole Tucker quickly answered and gave Salt Lake a one-run advantage, hitting a two-run shot in the second.

Trailing 2-1, the ball kept flying out of the park, as Samad Taylor hit a three-run home run to give Tacoma the lead back. Luis Urias followed Taylor's deep fly with a two-run blast of his own, capping off a five-run third inning.

It stayed 6-2 until the fifth, when Rhylan Thomas drove a run in with an RBI ground out, growing the Rainiers' lead to five. With the five-run cushion, Blas Castano mowed down the Bees.

The right-hander struck out a career-high 12 batters over 7.0 innings, allowing just two earned runs on three hits including one home run. He was followed by Chris Devenski, who walked two batters but struck out the three men he retired over a scoreless inning of relief.

Tacoma added a run in the eighth on an RBI single from Taylor and Joey Krehbiel spun a perfect ninth inning, earning the win and a series split.

POSTGAME NOTES: Blas Castano set both a career high and a season high for a Tacoma pitcher, striking out 12 batters over his 7.0 innings. His previous high was eight and the Rainiers' was 10, accomplished two times, most recently by Casey Lawrence on May 18 also against the Bees. With back-to-back wins, Tacoma came back and evened the series, keeping their perfect home record alive. They are now 8-2-0 at Cheney Stadium this year, with both series splits coming against Salt Lake. In his fourth game on Major League rehab, Dominic Canzone went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run, an RBI, a walk and a strikeout. The outfielder hit a home run for the second consecutive game, hitting .440 with Tacoma this year.

Tacoma will get the day off tomorrow and travel to Reno where they will start a six-game series on Tuesday. First pitch from Greater Nevada Field is set for 6:35 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

##RAINIERS##

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.