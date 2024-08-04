Five-Run First Inning Sets up Reno for 7-5 Victory Against Sacramento
August 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
West Sacramento, Calif. - The Reno Aces (19-13, 54-53) jumped to an early lead, scoring five runs in the first inning against the Sacramento River Cats (58-50, 14-19) to drive them to a 7-5 victory in Sunday's series finale at Sutter Health Park.
Reno quickly loaded the bases after base knocks from Albert Almora and Kyle Garlick and a walk from Adrian Del Castillo. Pavin Smith started the scoring with an RBI single, but it was Blaze Alexander with the big hit, driving in two runs on a line drive RBI double into right to get the Aces out in front early.
Jesus Valdez would cap off a productive first inning with an RBI single to score Jorge Barrosa and later added his first home run in Triple-A, a 407-foot shot into left field. The infielder has gone 6-for-12 (.500) with one home run and two RBI since being promoted to Reno.
Albert Almora turned in a terrific three-hit day, roping three doubles and scoring twice. The 31-year-old continues to be reliable atop the Aces order, hitting .295/.357/.446 with 32 doubles and 54 RBI this season.
The Aces bullpen picked up where they left off, shutting the door in Sacramento after combining for five innings of one-run ball with seven punchouts. Christian Montes De Oca came in for a two-inning save to put away the River Cats, allowing one run and one walk with one strikeout. The bullpen posted a 1.44 ERA with 18 strikeouts this series.
Reno will return to Greater Nevada Field to host the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A Affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT on Tuesday, August 6 th.
Aces Notables
Albert Almora: 3-for-5, 3 2B
Jesus Valdez: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI
Blaze Alexander: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI
Pavin Smith: 2-for-5, 2 RBI
