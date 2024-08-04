August 4 Game Notes: Tacoma Rainiers vs. Salt Lake Bees

August 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA RAINIERS (59-48) vs. SALT LAKE BEES (53-53)

Sunday, August 4 - 1:35 PM - Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

RHP Blas Castano (2-2, 6.17) vs. LHP Reid Detmers (4-4, 6.19)

TODAY'S MATCHUP: Today's game will be the series finale at Cheney Stadium this week, with the Bees leading the Rainiers three games to two in the series. In terms of the pitching matchup, it will feature a rematch of game one from Tuesday night, with southpaw Reid Detmers facing off against Blas Castano. In game one, Detmers delivered 5.0 innings of two-run ball, striking out nine. Meanwhile, Castano will look to bounce back after surrendering seven runs (six earned) in 4.0 frames. Today will be Castano's fourth start against Salt Lake, starting just two games against a different opponent since joining Tacoma this season.

PROTECTING CHENEY: With last night's 8-5 comeback victory, the Rainiers staved off a series loss, now down just three games to two. This year, Tacoma has yet to lose a series at home, going 8-1-0 at Cheney this season. However, the one series the Rainiers tied at home was with these Bees, during a six-game set from May 14th to May 19th. Through 14 games at Cheney this year, Salt Lake is 7-7, making this the rubber match for the season.

IT'S HOW YOU START: Last night, Tacoma opened up the scoring with a run in the first, although they needed a rally late to come back for an 8-5 win. In all five games this series, the team that scored first went on to win the game, part of a larger trend for these two teams this season. For the Rainiers, they are 43-22 (.662) when scoring first, compared to 16-26 (.381) when failing to do so. The Bees have displayed a similar trend, going 36-15 (.706) when opening the scoring, while just 17-38 (.309) when allowing their opponents to get on the board first.

MR. CONSISTENT: In his six MLB rehabilitation appearances, Mariners' outfielder Dom Canzone has recorded at least one hit in each contest, hitting .381 (8 for 21) overall. Last night, Canzone delivered a big night, doing two for four with a double, a homer, two RBI, and two runs scored. So far, Canzone has logged four extra-base hits (three doubles and a homer), worked one walk, driven in three, and scored three runs while playing both corner outfield positions.

HITTING IT HARD: Rainiers righty Nick Solak has been hot of late, hitting .359 (14 for 39) over his past 12 games, dating back to July 20th against Reno. The utility man has three extra-base hits (two doubles and a home run), seven runs, and four RBI over that time, while also drawing five walks. Moreover, of his 13 balls in play against Salt Lake this series, seven have been hard hit, with exit velocities above 95 mph (109.5, 109.3, 108.6, 107.7, 105.6, 104.8, and 97.0). On the series, Solak is 7 for 15 with a homer, four RBI, three runs scored, and a stolen base in these past five contests.

LOCKED IN: Since being ejected from Thursday's contest upon arguing a strike-three call, Rainiers first baseman Tyler Locklear has been on fire. After becoming the fifth Rainier to have a multi-homer game this season - joining Jorge Polanco (June 21st), Blake Hunt (April 28th), Nick Solak (April 27th), and Michael Chavis (April 16th) - on Friday, Locklear delivered an encore last night, going two for four with an RBI and two runs scored. In these past two contests, the righty is five for eight with three extra-base hits (a double and two homers), four RBI, and five runs scored.

AGAINST THE BEES: Today's game marks the 24th and final meeting of the season between the Bees and Rainiers this season. On the series, Tacoma is 2-3 against Salt Lake, having been outscored 47-31 in the first five games. For the season, the Rainiers are 13-10 against the Bees and 7-7 at home. Overall, Tacoma holds the edge in the all-time series, going 402-387-1 thus far, with one more meeting left in the season.

SHORT HOPS: After going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts last night, Seby Zavala is now hitting .069 (2-for-29) with 14 strikeouts over his last nine games dating back to July 19...Tacoma's last two Sunday home games have yielded very different results; they allowed 20 runs in 20-10 loss on June 23 to Las Vegas and shutout Reno in a 9-0 win on July 21...the Rainiers enter today's game with 59 wins on the season, trying to become the second Triple-A team to 60 wins on the year.

